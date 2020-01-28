Peterhead midfielder Si Ferry on happiness at club and new coaching responsibilities

Simon Ferry is pleased to have extended his time with Peterhead and continue one of the happiest periods of his career.

The Blue Toon midfielder has signed a new contract until the summer of 2021, which will take his time with the Buchan outfit to six years.

The 32-year-old has loved his time at Balmoor and has revelled in the increased responsibility as a coach given to him this season by manager Jim McInally.

Ferry now leads part of Peterhead’s Tuesday training sessions and also takes their Glasgow-based players on a Thursday.

The former Dundee, Portsmouth and Celtic player says other than a four-year spell with Swindon Town from 2009 until 2013, he feels at Peterhead he has played his best football.

Ferry said: “It’s definitely one of the happiest periods of my career.

“The way my life is just now I’m really happy. Everything I’m doing is involved in football, but there’s a fun side to it as well.

“With Peterhead I go up to training and go up on a Friday night for home games. You always look forward to it, getting a laugh with the boys and then playing.

“We’re playing good football just now and Jim has maybe said that for a couple of years he didn’t enjoy watching it.

“But now we have players who want the ball all the time and we keep it well.

“And a big thing for me is that I’ve been fit just about all season, which is massive for me.

“So apart from my time at Swindon, it’s probably my most consistent spell and the most I’ve been enjoying it.

“I still love playing and every week I always look forward to a Saturday so much.

“We’ve got a great group of boys and I think this season we’re probably playing the best football since I’ve been here.

“We’re really enjoying it and even last week signed two really good players in Steven Boyd and Alan Cook. I was only watching on Saturday (1-0 win over Dumbarton), but I felt we played really well in the second half and things are looking good.”

Ferry has coached within Celtic’s youth academy for a few years, but getting the chance to work with Peterhead’s first-team squad is something he appreciates.

After David McCracken left McInally’s coaching team to become Falkirk co-manager, the Blue Toon gaffer didn’t replace him and has instead allowed Ferry to fill the void.

Ferry added: “I was delighted to get the contract sorted.

“Jim has given me a chance to do some coaching as well and I’ve loved that. So he came to me and said why don’t we get you a new deal and include the coaching in it? I’m absolutely delighted because there aren’t many guys at 32 get the chance to coach a first-team squad two nights a week.

“I definitely was keen to pursue the coaching opportunity.

“I’ve been coaching for about four years in Celtic’s youth academy, but it’s always been my aim to be a first-team coach.

“It’s also made me a better coach with the kids because you need to go back to basics. I love coaching with the first team and the ability our boys have.”