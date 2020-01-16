I’ll add goals to land Cove Rangers the League Two title – Rory McAllister

Rory McAllister hopes he can help new club Cove Rangers win the League Two title.

The 32-year-old yesterday completed his switch from Peterhead to Cove.

The Evening Express revealed on Tuesday the striker had submitted a transfer request after eight-and-a-half years with the Blue Toon.

Cove then moved quickly to try to bring McAllister to the Balmoral Stadium and a five-figure fee was agreed with the Buchan outfit, with the player penning a three-and-a-half year contract.

With Cove two points clear at the top of League Two McAllister hopes to help them go on and win the division.

He said: “I’m delighted that it’s over the line, but on the other hand I’m also sad to be leaving Peterhead.

“But it’s a fresh start and a new challenge for me which is good and it’s a good place to go.

“I want to help the team by contributing goals and hopefully Cove can go on and win the league title.

“If I can get back firing on all cylinders then I believe I’m capable of making a big contribution.

“It’s good to be going there where there are a lot of friends within the squad and it should be easy to settle in.

“I’ve won League Two a couple of times before and it would be great to do it again.

“But the main thing is helping Cove have success. They have done really well up to now and hopefully we can keep it going.”

McAllister could make his debut when Cowdenbeath visit the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday.

However, with Paul Hartley’s squad including attackers like Mitch Megginson, Martin Scott, John Robertson, Jordon Brown and Jamie Masson, McAllister knows he will have to earn his place in the side.

The hitman, who’s scored four goals this season, added: “There is a lot of competition and I know I’m not guaranteed to walk into the team here.

“But if I turn up and do my best then hopefully I can be involved.

“If I work hard I believe I’ll be able to play in this team, so it’s up to me.

“I spoke to the manager yesterday and he said he was chuffed to get me and he feels I can contribute to the team.

“Cove think I can be the final piece of the jigsaw so that’s good to hear.”

McAllister joined Peterhead from Brechin in 2011 and has fond memories of his time at Balmoor.

He scored 198 goals, helped the Blue Toon win League Two in 2014 and last season and reach the Challenge Cup final in 2016.

McAllister said: “I’ve done well for Peterhead and it’s been an enjoyable time for me with the club. But it feels like the right time for it to come to an end.

“The title wins were great moments with Peterhead and the cup run was another great time.

“But just in general I’ve had a happy time there playing and being with the people around the club.

“I was close to a lot of people at from directors like Ian Grant and Harry Fraser to the manager Jim McInally, assistant David Nicholls and the guys I played with.

“I’m glad we’ve parted on good terms.”