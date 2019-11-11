It’s the best we’ve ever played – Peterhead boss McInally

Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt his side’s first-half performance in the 2-1 win over Clyde was the best of his tenure.

The Blue Toon triumphed at Broadwood with captain Rory McAllister ending his goal drought with a first-half double to put them in command.

Former Balmoor defender Scott Rumsby pulled one back with 12 minutes left but the Buchan side saw the game out comfortably.

McInally took charge of Peterhead in October 2011 and Scotland’s longest-serving manager believes his side’s first-half display at Broadwood was the best of his eight years at the helm.

He said: “In my time at the club I think the first half on Saturday is the best we’ve ever played. It was fantastic, it was a joy to watch.

“We were playing right through the full team from the goalkeeper, playing out to the defenders, into the midfield, into the full-backs and then up to Rory McAllister and him bringing others into play and playing little one-twos.

“It was fantastic – at times I felt like standing and applauding them. I don’t think in management I’ve enjoyed standing and watching my team as much as that.

“The first half was the complete performance, the passing and our pressing.

“The only negative was that it wasn’t more than 2-0.

“We knew the second half would be different because Clyde would have got a rollicking at half-time and we knew they’d come back strongly.

“It was about the dirty side of the game in the second half. They got the ball forward early and put someone on Simon Ferry to stop him playing.

“Although they did that I didn’t feel we were under too much pressure. Greg Fleming didn’t really have a save to make.

“We knew the second half would be different so it was good we were able to deal with that and get the job done.”

McInally was thrilled to see talismanic striker McAllister get back among the goals. After netting in the Betfred Cup in July McAllister has gone through a dry spell, with hamstring and ankle problems not helping. But that run ended on Saturday.

McInally added: “I’m delighted for him. He missed a chance just before he scored as well.

“He was a handful all afternoon and what was pleasing was he married all his good play from recent weeks with goals on Saturday, which was fantastic.

“The moves for both goals were very good and you could see he was relieved and was enjoying himself on the pitch.

“Rory uses his strength well and makes space for himself in the box and does all those things well.

“His finishes were top drawer and he got reward for all the hard work and good performances he has put in during the last few weeks.”

The victory was Peterhead’s second in succession after last weekend’s triumph against League One leaders Raith Rovers.

The Blue Toon remain eighth in the table.