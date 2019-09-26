Hopes Blue Toon’s Hooper is over shin knock

Peterhead boss Jim McInally is hopeful defender Scott Hooper can be added to the squad for Saturday’s game with Montrose.

The defender joined the Blue Toon from Annan Athletic this summer but has made just three appearances due to a troublesome shin injury.

Hooper trained last week but wasn’t involved in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Clyde, after suffering some reaction to training.

This week the 24-year-old trained again and Buchan gaffer McInally is hoping he may be able to feature at Links Park this weekend.

He said: “Scott was last off of the training pitch on Tuesday and he trained well and worked hard.

“I’m hopeful he can be added to the squad this weekend.

“I’m upset for Scott, the way it’s been for him.

“During his career he’s never had any sort of injury that has lasted for more than a week.

“But it’s been about 10 weeks he’s been out now and having just joined a new club it’s been tough for him.

“I’ll be pleased to see him pain free and get him back involved again.

“He’s trained but we’ve had to wait to see how the reaction is from it.

“He trained last week and there was a bit of reaction there, but this week he said he was feeling better so hopefully we can get him back in the squad because we’re a little bit thin in the ground.

“Cammy Eadie is still out injured but if Scott’s available then we have good competition in defence and Scott gives us an option at full-back and centre-back.”

McInally is looking forward to facing Montrose and believes the Gable Endies are a good benchmark for Peterhead.

After pipping the Blue Toon to the League Two title in the 2017-18 season, Stewart Petrie’s men excelled in League One last season, finishing fourth. McInally hopes his newly-promoted side can enjoy a similarly fruitful campaign.

He added: “I always enjoy playing at Links Park. The games are open, which suits us, and there’s always a decent crowd and a good atmosphere.

“Montrose may be bottom of the table right now but they have too much quality and too good a manager to be there for long.

“They’re a great example to us of what can be achieved after reaching the play-offs last season.”