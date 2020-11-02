McInally pleased as Blue Toon get off the mark

Peterhead boss Jim McInally was delighted after his side claimed their first points of the League One season by beating Clyde 2-0.

The Blue Toon won at Broadwood courtesy of second half goals from Lyall Cameron and captain Scott Brown.

The Buchan outfit had been defeated by Airdrieonians and Cove Rangers in the first two league fixtures.

McInally wasn’t downhearted by the displays in both games, but was pleased there were no hard luck stories against the Bully Wee.

Scotland’s longest serving manager said: “It’s good to get the first win and the first points and it stops people talking about it.

“As much as I can say we’ve done all right in the first two games, we’ve lost them and you don’t want that to be a theme that continues.

“So it’s good to the win and I felt the players deserved it, we pressed Clyde really high and even against the wind in the first half I felt we were the better side.

“And we had the wind at our backs in the second half and played well so it was really good.

“We could have had a penalty early on and you think ‘is it going to be one of these days where we don’t get the breaks?’

“So that made it pleasing and right to the final whistle the players were harassing and pressing and to see them so happy at the end was great because they worked so hard for it.

“People only look at results at the end of the day and not performances, but you’ve got to keep the faith.

“We lost to Airdrie with a disputed penalty and then a goal from a corner having been the better team for a lot of the game.

“Then against Cove we had to make changes but I knew if we played well we’d knock on the door and we did.

“You’ve just to keep believing because we have got quality.”

Dundee loanee Lyall Cameron got Peterhead’s first goal in windy conditions at Broadwood.

McInally was thrilled with the 18-year-old’s contribution.

He added: “He was outstanding all game, he’s a very clever player. There were a lot of good performances but wee Lyall deserves praise.

“He’s not long turned 18 and he’s quite a small boy, but he’s got a big heart.

“You try to get these players in on loan to try to get that bit of quality that Lyall has got.

“I can see why Dundee gave him his debut last season because if he’s like that in training every day it must’ve been really tempting to throw him in.

“Hopefully he can keep going as he is because the last few games he’s been really good.”

Peterhead had an early penalty appeal turned down by ref Graham Grainger when Andrew McCarthy went down in the box.

The opener arrived in the 55th minute for the Blue Toon when Ryan Conroy’s diagonal pass from left to right picked out Cameron, the winger took the ball in his stride before beyond David Mitchell.

McInally’s men made the points safe with 19 minutes left.

Steven Boyd’s won possession high up the pitch and reached the byline before cutting the ball back for skipper Brown to score.