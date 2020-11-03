Hamstring injury set to keep Peterhead striker Steven Boyd on the sidelines

Peterhead are set to be without striker Steven Boyd for the next couple of weeks because of a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old was forced to come off in the closing stages of Saturday’s 2-0 victory against Clyde at Broadwood.

With it being a muscular injury Blue Toon boss Jim McInally is keen not to take any risks meaning Boyd is likely to miss Saturday’s meeting with Montrose and League Cup fixtures against Kelty Hearts and St Johnstone next week.

Although disappointed to lose Boyd – who has scored twice already this season – McInally has striker Ben Armour back after a hamstring problem, while midfielder Simon Ferry is also nearing a return from a similar injury.

McInally said: “We lost Steven with a hamstring so it looks like he’ll be out for a couple of weeks.

“Steven was good again on Saturday, he worked his tail off and I’ve been really pleased with him all season.

“It’s an injury that’s not too bad, but it’s a hamstring so that’s usually a couple of weeks so we don’t want to take any chances.

“The good thing is that Ben Armour is back involved and Simon isn’t too far away.

“Simon has been back running and we’ve got a busy week with Montrose, Kelty Hearts and St Johnstone so we don’t want to push people too much and we’ll need everyone we’ve got.”

Defender Gary MacKenzie rolled his ankle in training last week and is also close to a comeback.