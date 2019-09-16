Glove affair sees Peterhead routed by Raith

Peterhead manager Jim McInally admitted they didn’t lay a glove on Raith Rovers in defeat at Stark’s Park.

The Blue Toon were thrashed 4-0 in Kirkcaldy with goals from Grant Anderson and Lewis Vaughan as well as a brace from Michael Miller giving the Fifers the points.

Buchan gaffer McInally had no complaints about the scoreline and reckoned his side were fortunate not to lose by an even more substantial margin.

He said: “Following a bright start we lost a goal after seven minutes and then we never laid a glove on Raith.

“We probably did well only losing four goals the way we played after that.

“Lewis Vaughan was different class, we didn’t get to grips with him.

“He was playing in Simon Ferry’s area and although I thought Simon was very good for us we couldn’t get to grips with Vaughan’s movement.

“At 2-0 we still had a slight chance if we could get the next goal, but he scored a brilliant third goal from about 25 yards which put the game beyond us.

“Over the piece we just didn’t defend well enough to be in the game and give us a chance of taking something.”

The League Two champions had won their last two matches against Forfar and Stranraer, but Saturday’s result was a reality check.

McInally admits the Blue Toon’s defending will need to improve in the coming weeks if they are to climb the table.

He added: “League One is a big step up for us and we certainly saw that on Saturday.

“When you’re playing a full-time team like Raith Rovers, if you’re not competitive then you’ll lose.

“They must have enjoyed playing against us because they were playing wee one-twos around us and nobody was tackling them.

“We need to be competitive in these games. We’re trying to consolidate in this league, but if we defend as badly as that we’ll be at the wrong end of the table.

“I thought we were poor against East Fife as well but got away with it, drawing 1-1.

“Any team with good movement at the top end of the pitch seem to cause us problems.”

The result leaves Peterhead seventh in League One with eight points from their opening six fixtures, with Clyde the visitors to Balmoor on Saturday.