Peterhead midfielder Gary Fraser made a splash on the club’s fundraising day for his knee operation – by stripping off and going for a swim in Loch Lomond.

The Blue Toon squad were in the area to climb Ben Lomond as part of an effort to crowd-fund an operation for the 26-year-old, who dislocated his kneecap for a second time.

During an interview with Sky Sports (see below) Fraser thanked his team-mates for their help before stripping down to his underwear and running into the loch with Balmoor player-coach Simon Ferry watching on.

🏊 Gary Fraser strips off for a swim!

🚐 @siferry8 reveals how the team got lost! A hilarious interview that you won't want to miss as the @pfcofficial duo explain why the squad are climbing up Ben Lomond. Good luck to all involved!👏⛰️ pic.twitter.com/6JonNUuARu — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) June 5, 2021

Including rehab, the costs of Fraser’s op are expected to be between £5,000 and £7,500.

Any extra money raised is going to mental health charity Back Onside, of which ex-Blue Toon player David Cox as a patron.

West Ham United joint-chairman David Sullivan donated £2,500 to the fund while an accompanying auction has attracted items such as Blue Toon manager Jim McInally’s shirt from Dundee United’s 1987 Uefa Cup final game and Ferry’s league-winning Swindon Town jersey.

Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet – a former team-mate of Fraser’s at Partick Thistle – donated his shirt after scoring his first international goal against the Netherlands in a pre-Euro 2020 friendly.

There are also items from footballers Charlie Adam and Tony Watt as well as a golden glove signed by boxer Tyson Fury.

To donate to Gary Fraser’s fundraising drive click here or to place a bid on one of the items, email peterheadfcplayers@gmail.com

A full list of the lots can be found on the Peterhead FC Twitter account. The auction runs until June 18.