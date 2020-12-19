Gary Fraser hoping Peterhead can grasp the Thistle

He remains grateful for the time he had at Partick Thistle – but Peterhead’s Gary Fraser hopes to upset the Jags today.

The Blue Toon travel to Firhill this afternoon to face the side sitting second in League One.

Midfielder Fraser will be returning to his old stomping ground, having played for Partick in the Premiership from 2013-2018.

The 26-year-old said: “Partick Thistle still means a lot to me. It’s one of those clubs that get under your skin.

“I still look for their result every week and before the pandemic I still tried to go to games when I could.

“Thistle as a club were great with me, Alan Archibald was the manager and he was absolutely fantastic with me.

“I’ll never forget what he did – my grandfather had passed away and Partick Thistle had a game on the day of funeral and Alan Archibald came to the funeral before the game.

“That meant a lot to me and I always be grateful for what Alan Archibald did for me.

“I had good relationships with a lot of people at Partick Thistle including the people on the board, they were fantastic with me.

“I’m looking forward to going back to Firhill – although I hope I can make them unhappy and we can win the game.”

Fraser felt he played the best football of his career to date with Thistle, although there have been signs he’s been returning to that form at Peterhead.

He added: “Alan Archibald got the best out of me and knew what my strengths were.

“They got me on the ball a lot and in Premiership you get a bit more time to play and I enjoyed that.

“In our league it’s a bit more frantic and you don’t get the same time on the ball. I’m looking forward to going back, but I’m hoping we win the game.

“As much I like and respect the people at Partick Thistle, I play for Peterhead and my focus is on doing the best I can for Peterhead because the club has been good to me.

“I know it will be a hard game, but I’ll do everything I can to get a good result for Peterhead.

“With the players we’ve got I feel we can compete with Partick in this game. We’ve got players that can cause problems and hopefully we will.”

Fraser is relieved to be available for today’s game. He was red carded in the win over East Fife last weekend after squaring up to Ross Davidson, but it was downgraded to a booking after Peterhead appealed.

He said: “I have to thank Ross Davidson from East Fife because what he did was brilliant.

“He wrote to the SFA saying that nothing happened so I got downgraded to a yellow card and that was fantastic from Ross.

“It really was brilliant of Ross to what he did and I really appreciate and I would do the same for an opponent in the same situation.

“I was surprised to get sent off because we just squared up to each other – I didn’t think it was too serious.

“It happened but it’s been sorted out now and I’m thankful to the club as well for putting in the appeal to the SFA.

“The main thing last weekend was that the team won the game and thankfully we did.

“If it had been a draw or a loss after I got sent off I would have been sick. I was sitting in the dressing room going ‘please don’t score, please don’t score’ and thankfully the boys saw it out.”