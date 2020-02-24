Peterhead boss Jim McInally feels side deserved a point against Airdrieonians

Peterhead boss Jim McInally admitted they didn’t deserve to beat Airdrieonians.

But the Blue Toon gaffer was still disappointed not to take a point in their fight against relegation.

The Diamonds won 2-0 at Balmoor. Andy Ryan scored a penalty a minute into the second half after referee Barry Cook adjudged Simon Ferry had tripped Callum Smith and Craig Thomson added a second seven minutes from time.

McInally said: “There was nothing in the game really and it was another game we probably should’ve been looking at drawing 0-0.

“But Airdrie got a soft penalty just after half-time after we’d done well against the strong wind in the first half.

“Even in the first half I didn’t think there was anything in the game and we were as good as them.

“You could see the heads going down when they conceded the penalty.

“It’s one of them that when the player goes to shoot he’s brought his foot back and it hits Simon’s leg and the ref gives it.

“That knocked confidence but then we did rally for a wee bit, but we still didn’t look like scoring. Most of the shots we had were routine for their goalkeeper. In the first half we did drop one and we had efforts cleared off the line.

“In the second half the shots we had were bread and butter saves, we didn’t create anything clear-cut, but neither did Airdrie really other than the second goal where we got caught on the breakaway.

“I don’t think we did enough to win the game, but we should have been drawing it. It was frustrating with the penalty because we’d played well into the wind, but we never got a chance to put them under pressure with the wind behind us.”

Peterhead, seventh in League 1, tackle ninth-placed Forfar, who are two points behind, at Balmoor tomorrow before visiting bottom side Stranraer on Saturday.

McInally added: “We’ve got a game tomorrow so we need to move on quickly and that’s a good thing.

“Being realistic we’re now in a five team league and Airdrie in third aren’t in that.

“The next two games against Forfar and Stranraer are in the mini league so that’s our bread and butter and we need take care of it. Forfar didn’t play on Saturday but I think the game will do us good.

“Simon Ferry needed the game time, Luc Bollan got 90 minutes under his belt, he came in and did well because Scott Hooper was unwell. Alan Cook will be back available for tomorrow, and Jamie Stevenson got 20 minutes so he’ll be ready for tomorrow as well.”