Peterhead boss McInally blue over penalty decision after loss to Airdrieonians

Peterhead boss Jim McInally insisted they didn’t deserve to lose to Airdrieonians and said referee Lloyd Wilson’s performance hadn’t helped their cause.

The Diamonds won 2-1 at the Penny Cars Stadium with McInally taking umbrage at their second goal, which came from a penalty.

The Blue Toon’s Jason Brown was penalised three minutes before half-time for holding Sean Crighton at a corner with Dale Carrick scoring from 12 yards.

The Peterhead gaffer also felt his side could have twice had spot-kicks in the second half.

Defeat leaves the Buchan outfit seventh in League One and McInally said: “It’s disappointing because I see it happening every week.

“Generally the referee stops the game and talks to both players, but this time he gave a penalty and that’s the second time it’s gone against us this season.

“It’s frustrating when you don’t get what you feel you deserve. Every little mistake we make we seem to get punished for. Generally in the game Airdrie played for set pieces and long throws. Their pitch isn’t great and they know how to play it well.

“In the first half we were a better football team than them, but they were more effective in what they were doing.

“I don’t think we did well enough getting onto second balls from knockdowns and things.

“Any promising moments, they had came from set pieces.

“Ian Murray (the Airdrie manager) said to me at the end of the game that they got out of jail and we certainly didn’t deserve to lose the game.

“It’s encouraging that we play the team that’s second in the league and have a lot of the game.”

McInally felt Peterhead could have had penalties in the second half when a Jack Leitch header was blocked by a home defender’s arm.

Then late on Jamie Stevenson was hauled down right on the edge of the area, but whistler Wilson deemed the foul to be outside the box.

McInally added: “I do feel we’ve had a raw deal with some decisions this season, especially when it comes to penalties.”

Airdrie took the lead on five minutes when Calum GALLAGHER’S header hit the woodwork and eventually beat goalie Greg Fleming.

CARRICK’s penalty made it 2-0 but in the first half stoppage time Scott BROWN’S half-volley bounced in off the underside of the bar to reduce the deficit.

Despite creating second half chances Peterhead couldn’t grab an equaliser.