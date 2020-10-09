Futsal star Derryn Kesson hopes to add sparkle after signing for Peterhead

Former Scotland futsal international Derryn Kesson hopes to add some samba stardust to Peterhead’s attack.

The 22-year-old signed for the Blue Toon this week having impressed as a trialist during pre-season and could make his debut in tomorrow’s League Cup fixture against Dundee United.

Attacker Kesson arrives at Balmoor having played for Dundee Junior club Broughty Athletic.

On top of that he also used to play for Perth-based futsal team Fair City Santos.

That earned Kesson a call up to the Scotland squad for the 2020 World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkey and Switzerland in January 2019, where he won three caps.

Futsal was invented in Brazil and is played indoors by teams of five using a smaller, heavier ball than football with the emphasis on individual skill and creativity.

Kesson believes playing the game helped his development and he hopes to put the skills he picked up to good use with Peterhead.

He said: “Futsal is actually very tactical. People think it’s just like five-a-sides and that’s what I thought before I played.

“But there is a lot of tactics to it and there’s a lot around formations and acts of play that you need to be good at if you want to win.

“It helps you technically because the ball is heavier and you can’t strike it as hard so a lot of it is about skills.

“Playing futsal was good for my career in terms of developing and improving because you get a lot of the ball.

“Hopefully I can show off some of the skills that I’ve picked up at Peterhead.”

Although he’s stopped playing futsal now Kesson enjoyed the experience.

The former Scotland schoolboys international added: “Playing for Broughty one of the guys I played with, Fraser Smith, played futsal and I was being asked for a while to go and play.

“So I played in the Perth and Kinross League and we finished second and then I was told the Scotland manager (Scott Chaplain) wanted me to train with the national team.

“After going to the trials I was selected for the World Cup qualifiers in Bosnia.

“I’d only been playing futsal for four or five months, but I was in the squad of 16 and played against Bosnia, Turkey and Switzerland.

“It was a really good experience and it was a great set-up, we were playing a 5000 seater stadium.

“It was a great experience, but I couldn’t carry on because that trip meant missing Broughty games and football was always my first priority so I’ve stopped playing now.

“It’s got a higher risk of injury because it’s quite physical and you’re playing on a floor rather than grass.”

Kesson is pleased to have the opportunity to prove himself in the SPFL with Peterhead and the former Dundee season ticket holder hopes they can make a good start to the season tomorrow at Tannadice.

He said; “This does feel like a big chance for me. This is a higher level and it will be more difficult and it will be more intense.

“When I was younger I used to have a season ticket at Dundee and would watch them.

“But when you’re playing football growing up you end up playing on Saturdays, so I ended up getting to less and less games.

“If we could get a positive result against United that would be great. There will be probably be a bit of banter with my pals that are United fans after the game.”