Fraser wants Peterhead to prove they are better than eighth in League One

Gary Fraser believes Peterhead should be higher than eighth in League One – and wants to prove it this weekend.

The Blue Toon visit Station Park to tackle Forfar Athletic.

The Loons are sitting ninth in the table, five points below the Buchan outfit ahead of tomorrow.

Victory for Jim McInally’s men would propel them eight points clear of the relegation play-off place.

And with Peterhead only seven points adrift of fourth and a promotion play-off spot, Fraser reckons they can push up the league with the quality in their squad.

The midfielder, 25, said: “It’s a massive game for both clubs when you see the table.

“It’s a chance to make the gap bigger between us and Forfar.

“It would be great to win, but in my opinion, at the very least it’s important we don’t lose.

“When you look at our team on paper it’s probably one of the best in the league.

“Obviously you need to deliver on the pitch and win games but I think with the team we’ve got we should be looking to be a lot higher than eighth.

“Obviously it’s up to us to achieve that, but we’ve all gelled as a team now and I think over the next few weeks we’ll really kick on.

“The table is so tight at the minute. If we can win a couple of games then you can end up fourth.”

Peterhead are unbeaten in three league fixtures after wins against Raith Rovers and Clyde and a draw with Montrose.

Last Saturday the Blue Toon lost 1-0 to Raith in the Scottish Cup but performed well, and Fraser believes they have taken confidence from recent weeks.

The former Partick Thistle man added: “We’ve definitely turned a corner over the last month or so.

“It was coming where we would go on a good run and I think we’ve had a wee bit of luck with us as well which always helps.

“We got a couple of victories and drew with Montrose so we’ve done OK.

“We need to be hard to beat like we have been of late and if we continue to be like that then confidence and momentum builds.

“We played brilliantly on Saturday at Raith and if we can play like that again we won’t have too much to worry about.

“Even though we lost to Raith I think everybody can take confidence from that game.

“We were outstanding and battered them from the first minute. We couldn’t score, which was frustrating.

“But that happens in football – sometimes I was on the bench and it was a joy to watch the way the lads are playing.

“If we can keep up that level over the next few weeks then we’ll do well.”

Forfar are seeking their first win under new manager Stuart Malcolm.

In his first two games in charge the Loons have lost 3-1 to Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup and drawn 0-0 with Raith on Tuesday.

Fraser insists it would have been a tricky assignment for Peterhead regardless of who was in the opposition dug-out.

He said: “It’s hard to play against teams when they have a new manager because players are looking to impress him.

“But it’s always a hard game in this league. It doesn’t matter who you play it’s difficult.

“Station Park is a tough place to go and even if they didn’t have a new manager they would make it difficult for us.”