Four trialists will get chance to impress Peterhead boss Jim McInally in pre-season games

Peterhead boss Jim McInally plans to assess trialists Derryn Kesson, Calvin McGrory, Jack Purdue and Gregor MacDonald during pre-season friendlies.

The Blue Toon gaffer is planning five pre-season bounce games prior to the start of the campaign on October 10 in the League Cup group stage against Dundee United.

Players hoping to earn deals at Balmoor will get the chance to shine in these games.

Winger Kesson is out of contract having been a key player for Dundee Junior club Broughty Athletic in recent seasons.

Midfielders McGrory and Purdue both spent last season with Queen’s Park.

Attacker MacDonald was released by Premiership Ross County this summer and had a loan spell with Highland League side Keith prior to football being shut down in March.

McInally has had positive recommendations about all four players and hopes they can show they are capable of stepping up to play for Peterhead in League One.

Scotland’s longest-serving manager said: “I’ve heard good things about all of them, so hopefully they can make the most of their chance to impress.

“You’ve got to get games into these players, that’s the only place where you really see if they’re up to it because there’s loads of good training players out there.

“There’s always good players out there, especially this year, there are a lot of players waiting for something to happen.

“So it’s about giving them an opportunity and I’m keen to bring down the age group a bit as well this season.”

Players of Kesson’s ability within the Junior game are normally tied down to long-term contracts, so McInally feels this is a rare opportunity.

He added: “It’s unusual now to get players like this who are out of contract and when the situation arises you’ve got to try to take advantage of it.

“From what I heard his ability isn’t in doubt it’s just his temperament.

“But he’s been told we know about his temperament, so it’s up to him to curb it.”

MacDonald, 19, has already shown his commitment by being prepared to travel from his home in Avoch on the Black Isle in a bid to win a deal.

His eagerness to play for the Blue Toon has already impressed McInally and he said: “Gregor is another one I’ve heard good things about from people at Ross County and people within the Highland League, so that’s encouraging.

“It’s good to get that feedback and if he’s prepared to make the journey and has that commitment it shows how keen he is to do well, which is what you want.”

Former Queen’s Park midfielders McGrory, 21, and Purdue, 20, have both been recommended to McInally by scout Mick Murphy.

He said: “I’m looking forward to seeing Calvin and Jack because they’ve both played at a good level at a young age, so hopefully they might be able to do a job for us.

“Mick is good because he goes to so many games, and not just first-team games, development and youth academy matches as well.”