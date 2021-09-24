Former Elgin defender David Wilson joins Peterhead on two-year deal

Peterhead have signed former Elgin City full back David Wilson on a two-year deal.
The 21 year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Borough Briggs, turned down a new contract offer from the club in June for a new challenge elsewhere.
Wilson broke into City’s first team in 2017 and also had a spell on loan at Highland League side Lossiemouth as a youngster.
He made 45 starts and 12 substitute appearances for the Black and Whites before calling time on his Elgin career in the close season.
He featured as a trialist for Dumbarton in pre-season but Blue Toon boss Jim McInally has added the defender to the ranks and he has been added to the squad for Saturday’s League One match against Queen’s Park.
