Greg Fleming: Clean sheets vital to Peterhead’s safety in League One

Goalie Greg Fleming reckons clean sheets are key to Peterhead’s hopes of moving away from the League One relegation zone.

The Blue Toon’s clash with Forfar at Balmoor on Saturday was abandoned after half-an- hour due to high winds.

It means with 13 games remaining this season the Buchan outfit are seventh in the table, but only three points ahead of the Loons, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

Peterhead are closer to the relegation zone than they would like. And keeper Fleming believes clean sheets are crucial to opening up a gap in the next few weeks.

Jim McInally’s Blue Toon face East Fife at New Bayview on Saturday and custodian Fleming, 33, said: “I think most of our best performances and results have been based on clean sheets.

“They are important and we’ve already got 10 clean sheets and nine of them are at home.

“So that shows we’ve been good defensively at home and hopefully that can be the case for the rest of the season.

“If you can keep a clean sheet it gives you a platform to build on.

“Then you just hope somebody at the other end can put the ball in the net.”

With Storm Ciara putting paid to Saturday’s game against Forfar, the last fixture Peterhead completed was 10 days ago at Links Park as they lost 4-3 to Montrose.

That day McInally’s team were 3-0 down inside half-an-hour and although they mounted a spirited second-half comeback it wasn’t enough to take something from the contest.

Appreciating the importance of shut-outs, Fleming is keen to avoid any similarly sluggish starts for the rest of this season.

The former Ayr goalie added: “The Montrose game was something that really frustrated us because we didn’t start the game well and found ourselves behind.

“We came back into it during the second half and we could have nicked a point at the end.

“Losing a goal after two minutes is far from ideal, but the flip side of it is that you have lots of time to get back into the game.

“But we can’t dwell on that now because it’s in the past and we just need to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“We’ve got 13 games left this season and hopefully we can go on a run.”