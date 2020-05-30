Peterhead’s Jim McInally: Why are we talking about SPFL reconstruction when we don’t have a lower-league restart plan?

Peterhead manager Jim McInally believes coming up with a plan for when the lower leagues can restart is more important than league reconstruction.

The SPFL are seeking clearance for next season’s Premiership to begin behind closed doors at the start of August.

Lower down the pyramid playing behind closed doors doesn’t appear to be financially viable, with the cost of testing for an August resumption also prohibitive.

Blue Toon boss McInally believes a restart in October for the lower leagues could be the way forward.

It is hoped by then less testing may be required and current restrictions on gatherings may have eased further.

Tentative discussions have taken place about the matter and it is understood games staging games with a maximum capacity of 25% of the ground is being considered to allow supporters to social distance if required.

This week Ann Budge laid out her reconstruction plans, suggesting a switch to either three leagues of 14 or a 14-14-16 structure for the next two seasons.

Clubs will discuss the matter in divisional meetings next week, but Balmoor gaffer McInally believes mapping out a way to restart is a more pressing issue than reconstruction.

Scotland’s longest-serving manager said: “I think we need to have some sort of plan for when we can play again.

“The general consensus is that League One and League Two won’t be able to start with closed-door games.

“The grey area is the Championship, but for a number of their clubs it might be an issue as well.

“Reading between the lines it seems pretty clear that Ann Budge’s proposal will fall on its face.

“What I did take from her proposal was that us in League One and Two need to look after ourselves.

“So I think our chairmen need to get together and get a plan in place to give to the SPFL that they could then give to the Scottish Government for approval that we start in October.”

It has also been reported this week if reconstruction isn’t passed then under SPFL rules the Championship, League One and League Two would need to complete a 36-game campaign next term.

But McInally added: “What about the season we’ve just finished? It wasn’t 36 games.

“So that surely kills any argument about 36 games having to be played next season.

“We don’t need any more obstacles. There are enough obstacles already, but we need a way ahead and playing from October could be that way.

“We need unity in League One and Two, and I know Partick Thistle and Falkirk maybe aren’t interested in supporting us at the moment because of possibly getting into an expanded Championship.

“However, once this reconstruction thing is sorted out they need to get behind us because their futures are more at risk than the smaller teams.

“We need to be realistic and wait until September and October when some of the obstacles are out of our way.”