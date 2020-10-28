Financial threat to season shouldn’t be overlooked by Jason Leitch – Peterhead’s Jim McInally

Peterhead boss Jim McInally reckons the season being jeopardised because of financial problems is being overlooked.

The 2020-21 campaign kicked off behind closed doors and, with no guarantees about the return of supporters to stadiums any time soon, there are serious concerns about how long clubs can survive for.

There was talk of a financial support package for clubs to help deal with the impact of no crowds, but it’s yet to materialise and McInally believes the Scottish Government need to recognise the other threat besides Covid-19 which is hanging over football.

Following coronavirus outbreaks at the likes of St Mirren, when asked at the weekend about the prospect of the season being cut short, National Clinical Director Jason Leitch said: “I think the season itself we should be able to get to the end if people continue to follow the rules within clubs.”

McInally believes the problems being caused by closed-door football are not being acknowledged and said: “So is he (Leitch) saying follow the rules and go bankrupt? That’s basically it.

“Without a financial package or financial support of some kind we won’t get there.

“Unless players to decide to play for no money, but there’s a lot who wouldn’t be able to do that.

“If he thinks we can finish the season by following the Covid rules without getting any financial support from somewhere that tells you that the Scottish Government aren’t taking all the warnings that have come from guys like (Aberdeen chairman) Dave Cormack very seriously.

“It’s a naïve way to look at things, but it doesn’t surprise me.

“It doesn’t fill you with hope. There’s more good news coming about vaccines and I think that’s the only hope you’ve got that things will ease off a bit, if people start receiving a vaccine.”

© Courtesy Scottish Government

McInally believes there is a lack of understanding about how critical supporters coming through the turnstiles and matchday hospitality is to clubs at all levels of Scottish football.

Support has been made available to teams as a result of benefactor James Anderson’s multi-million pound donation, however, this money can only be used by clubs for work within the community.

The Blue Toon boss added: “How can any business run without income? I don’t get the lack of understanding about the situation we’re in.

“On Saturday after the game, you’re standing chatting and you think ‘what are we doing?’

“There’s nobody in the club, there was no supporters away home disappointed because we’d been beat – it just doesn’t feel right.

“I respect the times that we’re in, but I don’t see how we can keep going on like this because it’s ridiculous.

“Our normal matchday hospitality was between 150 and 200 usually. If we could even get 60 or 70 in that would make a big difference.

“That’s looking at the business side of it, but it’s not just that it’s about fans getting out of the house on a Saturday.

“They make money available for community trust work (by clubs) and we can’t do anything in the community right now. It’s all very strange.”