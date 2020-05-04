WATCH: Peterhead’s League Two glory at Hampden one year on with highlights, pictures and Si Ferry’s reflections on title win

A year ago today Peterhead won League 2 in the final game of the 2018-19 campaign with a 2-0 victory over Queen’s Park at Hampden.

Midfielder Simon Ferry was a key part of the Buchan outfit’s success and he says the memories created as a squad during 11 months of striving to win the league are what will stick with him.

The 32-year-old said: “To win any league is something you’ll never forget.

“The achievement and getting the medal is great, but it’s more the memories you make as a group.

“With everyone there’s a bond between you all because you’ve done something together.

“There are the laughs you get in the dressing room and travelling together on the bus, getting good wins and having a few drinks together and then the night out after winning the league was special with everyone out together.

“Those are the things you probably remember most.”

The circumstances in which Peterhead won the title at Hampden only added to the occasion and the drama.

A week earlier against Stirling Albion at Balmoor, leading the Binos 1-0, the Blue Toon were seconds away from glory when Peter MacDonald equalised to put the celebrations on hold and keep rivals Clyde in with a chance on the last day.

However, in the sunshine at the national stadium Jack Leitch’s double ensured it was Peterhead’s title.

Ferry reckons the players deserved credit for finding a way to bounce back after such a crushing disappointment a week earlier.

The former Dundee, Swindon and Portsmouth player added: “It was a great achievement after Stirling Albion had scored against us in the very last minute of the game the week before.

“That was probably the lowest I’ve ever seen a dressing room, we were all nearly fighting with each other.

“The manager Jim McInally walked out of the dressing room and myself, David McCracken, Willie Gibson and five or six of us were all having a right good go at each other.

“We had the player of the year awards that night at the club and were meant to be going out and celebrating, but we hadn’t won the league and most of us ended up just going home.

“Then Queen’s Park started well against us on the last day and I was thinking ‘oh no’. But then we took control and won the game well.

“I never really had any doubts because we had a good squad with confident boys who I felt would go and do it.

“I think we deserved it and people don’t realise the sacrifices you need to make as a player.

“Travelling up for home games on a Friday night and not getting home until late on Saturday night is hard.

“Listen, we’re privileged we get paid to play football and fortunate the club puts us up, but other people think we get paid fortunes and it’s easy – that’s not the case.

“For training it’s getting home at 1am and being up for your work at 6am, so that’s a sacrifice boys have to make.

“We were up there or thereabouts for the whole season so I think we deserved to win the league.”

