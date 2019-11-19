Peterhead podcast star Ferry plans to upset Raith Rovers for Scottish Cup shock

Simon Ferry insists Peterhead have no fear as they aim to cause a Scottish Cup shock.

The Blue Toon take on League One title challengers Raith Rovers on Saturday in round three of the tournament.

Already this term the Kirkcaldy men have beaten the Buchan outfit 3-1 and 4-0 at Stark’s Park in the Betfred Cup and league.

But Peterhead exacted revenge with a 2-0 success at Balmoor a fortnight ago and Ferry claims that has increased belief ahead of this weekend’s tie.

The 31-year-old midfielder said: “We’ve got confidence from the win against Raith a couple of weeks ago.

“I don’t fear anyone in this league – that might come back to bite me on the backside, but you can’t fear anyone.

“Every team can beat each other, which you saw on Saturday with Dumbarton drawing with Falkirk.

“We need to go down there and have a go. We beat them here three weeks ago and we’ll go down there and try to win the game.

“I’m 32 in January, so I don’t have that many more Scottish Cup campaigns left.

“I’d love to get a decent tie away to a big club because it’s something I’ve not really had in my career.

“We’ll need to get through first and then see what happens.”

Despite the Scottish Cup tie being on an artificial pitch, Ferry is keen to play. In recent years, the former Swindon and Dundee player has picked up a number of injuries as a result of synthetic surfaces.

This term he has played a number of games on plastic without too many problems.

Ferry added: “I actually felt bad on Saturday against Montrose after playing on astro the week before at Clyde.

“I thought I was all right and then felt leggy on Saturday. It’s all right playing on it, but it’s the after effect.

“If I play against Raith on Saturday, I might need to take it easy for a couple of days.”

Peterhead drew 0-0 with Montrose on Saturday at Balmoor to make it three games unbeaten.

The game was far from a classic, but Ferry felt there were positives for Jim McInally’s side to take from the stalemate with the Gable Endies.

He said: “I thought the back four were great. Paddy Boyle and Jamie Stevenson kept their two best players quiet.

“Then Jason Brown and Scott Hooper have been really good at centre-back for the last few weeks.

“They were excellent again on Saturday and if you can keep clean sheets you give yourself a great chance of winning games.

“We’ve been great at the back the last few weeks and that’s important because defence is the most important part of the game.

“If we can keep clean sheets we’ll always have a chance of winning.”

Ferry also revealed his popularity as a podcast host and interviewer has resulted in some interesting chants from rival supporters.

He said: “Every week now at games all I hear is ‘Your podcast is rubbish’ or words to that effect.

“That doesn’t bother me – I’d rather they say my podcast was hopeless than my football. It takes the spotlight off me being hopeless on the park.”