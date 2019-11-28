Podcast star Ferry ‘best part-time midfielder in Scotland’, Peterhead boss McInally says

peterhead manager Jim McInally reckons Simon Ferry is the best part-time central midfielder in Scotland.

The 31-year-old is in his fifth season with the Blue Toon and McInally believes he’s performing better than ever.

Once again this term Ferry has been pivotal to how the Buchan outfit play.

After watching the former Celtic, Swindon, Portsmouth and Dundee player boss the centre of midfield in Saturday’s Scottish Cup loss to Raith Rovers, McInally opined Ferry is the best part-time player in the country in his position.

The Balmoor boss said: “I’m fed up speaking about Simon’s influence on our team.

“He is the catalyst and he’s playing better than ever this season.

“I’ve always thought he was underrated, but this season he has been even better.

“In his position, in my opinion, he’s the best part-time player in the country.

“Simon is always playing himself down, bad mouthing himself and acting the fool.

“But it’s all nonsense from him because he’s as good a professional as you’ll get, even at part-time level.

“He’s constantly out running and trains himself, but downplays himself and that’s in his nature.

“He’s got his own way, where he’s hard on himself and shows self-doubt.

“When he’s not there he’s a very good player for us to be missing.

“He’s got so much influence on everything we do so you can’t help but miss him.”

This season Ferry, pictured, has also played on artificial pitches.

In previous campaigns McInally has opted not to use him on synthetic surfaces because of a history of injuries.

But this term Ferry is managing to get by on the plastic, playing at Stark’s Park on Saturday, and he is likely to start this weekend when the Blue Toon visit Forfar.

With back-to-back games on an artificial surface, McInally is wary of pushing Ferry too hard in training.

He added: “Simon said he was OK after playing at Stark’s Park.

“But we’ll look after him this week at training and make sure he doesn’t push himself too hard. We need to monitor it after he’s been playing on the artificial pitch.”

McInally and Peterhead are also boosted by the return to training of midfielder Scott Brown and full-back Jamie Stevenson.

Both missed the Scottish Cup defeat to Raith – Brown with a hamstring niggle and Stevenson with an ankle knock.

McInally said: “Our numbers are back up so that’s good to have them back having only missed one game because they’re important players for us.

“While they were out on Saturday we had guys that needed game time getting those minutes – the only disappointing thing was the result.”

Meanwhile, Peterhead goalkeeper Sam Henderson has been released from his contract.