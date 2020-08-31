Experienced defender Gary MacKenzie aims to help push Peterhead to play-offs

Gary MacKenzie hopes he can help Peterhead push towards the promotion play-offs in the new season.

In joining the Blue Toon, the defender is stepping down to part-time football for the first time in his career.

The 34-year-old, who has left Premiership side St Mirren this summer, is relishing the new challenge he has at Balmoor.

Peterhead were eighth in League One when last season was halted in March.

When the new campaign begins on October 17, MacKenzie hopes he can help the Buchan outfit push for play-offs at the top, rather than the bottom end of the table.

The former Scotland squad player said: “I wouldn’t commit to anything if I was half-hearted about it.

“If I’m going put myself through the training and the travelling, it’s for good reason.

“That reason is to try to improve the team and have some success. That’s my aim, to make the team better and try to help us finish higher up the league and be in contention for the play-offs.

“It’s not a league I’m familiar with, but there are some big teams in it.

“Speaking to Jim, he says they’ve got a good group of boys and, with some experience in key positions, he feels they could move up the league.

“There’s Partick Thistle and Falkirk both in there who are big teams.

“I think every year all you look for is improvement and trying to be as high in the league as you can, and if you do have that improvement then I think that’s success.

“Maybe we can challenge for play-off positions, we’ll try to do the best we can.”

As well as being called up to two Scotland squads, MacKenzie has played for Rangers, Dundee, MK Dons, Blackpool, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Notts County.

He endured a frustrating last season with St Mirren as injuries limited him to just 12 appearances.

Having left Paisley, the sales pitch of Jim McInally convinced him Peterhead was the right move for him.

MacKenzie added: “In my own head I knew it would be my last season at St Mirren and I started the season well.

“I got a concussion which kept me out for a few weeks and then I came back and played three or four games and then pulled my hamstring.

“After rehabbing my hamstring, I was back training and I hurt my knee training on an artificial pitch, so that put me back another month and – once I was back – it was lockdown.

“I didn’t get too up or down about it because these things happen, and I’ve dealt with injuries before in my career, so I was just looking forward to the next chapter playing football.

“When Jim spoke to me first it was earlier in lockdown and I wasn’t sure, but I said I’d keep him updated and when I spoke to him a second time I liked what he was saying, so I gave him my word that I would sign.

“Jim was really good when I spoke to him in terms of the contribution he feels I can make and the difference I can make with the experience and trying to help the boys around me.”