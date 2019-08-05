Eadie hopes to keep place in Peterhead first team after Falkirk draw

After shutting out League One title favourites Falkirk, Cammy Eadie hopes he can continue to be a mainstay of the Peterhead defence this season.

The Blue Toon drew 0-0 with the Bairns at Balmoor on Saturday in the opening league game.

Centre-back Eadie performed well against Ray McKinnon’s full-timers, who had Connor Sammon and Declan McManus in attack.

Having started Peterhead’s four Betfred Cup group-stage games, Eadie hopes performances like Saturday’s can keep him in the starting 11.

The 21-year-old said: “I’ve played every game I’ve been available for so I want to keep performing to keep myself in the team.

“Just because I’ve played well against Falkirk I can’t let that go to my head – I need to build on the performance over the next few weeks and keep improving.

“I was facing guys that have played at a higher level in the Championship and Premiership so it was a good experience.”

Reflecting on the point earned against Falkirk, Eadie added: “We know ourselves we’ve got the ability to compete with teams like Falkirk.

“Maybe we just needed a little bit more belief to go and get a goal.

“But we showed we can compete with Falkirk and they are probably the top team we’ll face in the league this season.

“It’s a good result, but it’s only a point on the first day of the season. We need to keep pushing and try to get some early wins on the board.”

Pre-match, Peterhead unfurled the flag for winning League Two last season.

But manager Jim McInally was forced to change his team shortly before kick-off as Willie Gibson hurt a calf, with Gary Fraser stepping up from the bench.

The Blue Toon were disciplined throughout.

Falkirk huffed and puffed but struggled to create anything of note. Gregor Buchanan headed their best chance just wide from Michael Tidser’s free-kick on 11 minutes.

For Peterhead Fraser curled a free-kick wide and Mick Dunlop’s header from Jack Leitch’s corner was caught by Cammy Bell.

Blue Toon boss McInally said: “Without the ball we did everything we asked them to really well. With the ball I don’t think we played particularly well.

“We can do better with the ball, but when you’ve been written off all week and everybody says you’re going to be turned over there didn’t look that big a gap between the teams, especially second half.

“I could never say we deserved to win because you need to make chances to win. But I think they would feel the same although our goalie was busier with crosses.

“We need to do better with the ball and we need to have a bit more belief because when we do come out and play like we did at times in the second half we’re as good as what we’re up against.

“The effort was there from everyone, but we lacked quality in the final third and didn’t do well enough.

“So a draw was a fair result.”