Departed Paddy Boyle delighted he was able to be part of title-winning Peterhead side

Paddy Boyle was delighted to be part of a title-winning side with Peterhead.

The defender has called time on his two-season stint with the Blue Toon.

The 33-year-old will start a new job as a PE teacher later this month and as a result is hoping to join a club closer to his Glasgow base.

Boyle arrived at Balmoor two years ago and helped the Buchan outfit win the League Two title in the 2018-19 season and finish eighth in League One last term.

He said: “Winning leagues are the things you remember. Nobody at my level of football earns massive money.

“So winning things is what you’re in it for. Five years ago when I was moving on from Airdrie I made the decision that I wanted to go to teams that would have a chance of winning something.

“I went to Ayr United and was involved in a couple of promotions and then, leaving there, I had the chance to achieve something with Peterhead.

“Thankfully we managed to that at the first time of asking.

“I won League Two or the Third Division as it was then 11 years ago at Dumbarton and the players that were involved still talk about it.

“It’s something that lives with you for a while and you’re putting a small footprint in the club’s history.

“That’s what I wanted to do after a couple of seasons of mediocrity at Airdrie, so it was great to play for Peterhead and be able to win something.”

When it comes to his own form Boyle felt his second season was better than his first campaign, during which he had struggles with injury.

The former Everton, Partick Thistle and Dunfermline player added: “Last season was a little bit difficult for the team towards the end but I really enjoyed the challenge.

“For me personally, I think the first season was pretty average in terms of playing and how I performed.

“I had a few injury problems and it was a struggle to get as fit as I wanted to be which probably affected my form.

“But last season I didn’t have injuries and I felt I was a lot more consistent.

“It’s strange because the better season we had as a team probably wasn’t the better one in terms of my performances.”

Boyle’s enjoyed working under Jim McInally for the past two years, but realised with his new career he wouldn’t be able to commit to continue playing for Peterhead.

He said: “For me, going forward, the PE teaching is at the forefront of my mind, I want to do well and progress in that.

“That was one of the reasons I phoned the manager and said there would need to be a parting of ways because I won’t be able to commit the time required to play for Peterhead when you’re based in Glasgow.

“It’s great club in terms of the way they look after players, they do everything they can for you.

“With Jim everyone speaks highly of him as a man more than anything. He always tries to help you and he does the right things by his players, so you can’t ask for more than that.”