Peterhead defender Paddy Boyle tells of ‘scary’ car crash

Paddy Boyle is relieved he’ll be able to play his part in Peterhead’s League One run-in, after a car crash last week.

The Blue Toon defender had an accident last Tuesday night as he returned to Glasgow after the Buchan team’s training session in Dundee.

An animal came across the road in front of the 32-year-old’s car and, when he swerved to avoid hitting it, Boyle lost control of his vehicle.

The car was a write off, but Boyle emerged from the smash unscathed and took his place at left-back during Peterhead’s abandoned game with Forfar on Saturday at Balmoor.

Boyle realises things could have been far worse and said: “I did get a scare last week, but it was my own fault, with a little bit of a lack of concentration.

“An animal darted out. I’m still not sure what it was, and I swerved to avoid it and the crash happened.

“It was scary and it’s certainly a moment I don’t want to repeat.

“Thankfully it wasn’t on the motorway, but there was a kerb for pedestrians in the middle of the road and when I swerved I clipped that and it sent me out of control.

“It was a scary experience and I crashed and the car was a write-off. But thankfully I came out of it all right, which was the main thing.

“After it, the manager Jim McInally and David Nicholls (assistant manager) were concerned about me.

“But the reality was that I felt OK after it, so I was relieved about that, and if you feel OK then you just want to carry on playing. But the experience does make you appreciate still being able to play.”

The former Ayr United, Airdrieonians and Dunfermline man was pleased to play at the weekend, even if high winds put paid to Peterhead’s clash with Forfar.

Storm Ciara meant referee Steven Reid abandoned the Blue Toon’s clash with the Loons after half an hour at the weekend.

With winds of 60mph and more forecast, Peterhead couldn’t understand why the match was started. Once it was under way, Boyle was disappointed to see it called off when it was, as he felt the wind was no worse than at kick-off.

Boyle said: “I was happy to get back out there on Saturday, even if it was only for half an hour.

“Luckily, after the accident I felt OK and I was fine to play so that was good.

“It was just disappointing we came up and after playing 30 minutes into a hurricane, the game was called off when we might have benefited from the hurricane in the second half.”

He added: “It was a shambles on Saturday, to be honest; we knew on Friday night that the game wouldn’t finish. Why the game was even started was a mystery and only somebody in authority can answer the question as to why it was started.

“At 2pm there were concerns about the wind and it was a problem in the warm-up.

“Goal kicks weren’t getting out of the box during the warm-up so it was a mystery to us as to why the game started – particularly when everyone knew the weather was going to get progressively worse.”