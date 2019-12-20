Defender Hooper calls for Peterhead to tighten up

Scott Hooper insists both he and Peterhead need to tighten up defensively – and he hopes it starts tomorrow against East Fife.

The Methil men visit Balmoor with the Blue Toon looking to return to winning ways.

Results have fluctuated for the Buchan outfit with an impressive 3-0 win over Stranraer followed by last week’s 2-1 defeat to Airdrieonians.

Losing goals from set-pieces has been Peterhead’s Achilles heel this term and after shipping two more from dead ball situations last week Hooper believes things have to change.

The defender says both he and the team haven’t been good enough at set-pieces.

The 24-year-old said: “It has been up and down for us.

“We know we’re a good team and we pass a ball well.

“But we haven’t been great from set-pieces defensively – personally I haven’t been great at them either.

“That needs to change and at the other end we need to score more goals as well because we’re creating the chances to score more.

“It’s not just one area of the pitch, everybody needs to be a bit better.

“But I’m hopeful everything clicks and we can go on a good run of form.

“The goals we’ve conceded lately have been frustrating because they’ve all been preventable.

“Last week at Airdrie we lost two goals from set-pieces again, but at training this week the defenders all got together with the manager and went over defending set-pieces.

“That’s an area in which we need to improve.

“In open play we’ve been defending well – but we need to improve majorly at set play.”

Playing for Annan against Peterhead, Hooper found the Blue Toon hard to beat and added: “Playing against Peterhead they were always hard to beat, especially at home.

“They were consistently good over the whole season and that’s what we need to bring back.

“I know it’s a higher league against better players – but we have great players who have the consistency in them.

“We just need a little bit of luck and a few goals to boost confidence and then I think we can be a really good team in this league.”

East Fife are riding high in third in League One and Hooper is full of respect for Darren Young’s side.

He said: “They’ve been in the top four all season, so we’re expecting another tricky game.

“This season we have shown we can beat anybody in this league.

“We’ve beaten Raith at home, we should have got something against Raith in the Scottish Cup away from home and we beat Stranraer 3-0 a couple of weeks ago.

“But to win games you need to be good every week and it’s the same this week otherwise we won’t get results.”