Davie Nicholls: Teaming up with Jim McInally at Peterhead was one of my best decisions

Peterhead assistant manager Davie Nicholls believes joining Jim McInally at Balmoor is one of the best decisions he has made.

McInally, the longest serving manager in Scottish football, celebrates 10 years in the Blue Toon hotseat this Thursday and Nicholls has been alongside him every step of the way.

The 49-year-old admitted he was initially unsure about the move, given the lengthy travel involved from his home in Glasgow.