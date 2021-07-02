Danny Strachan rejoins Peterhead on loan

Dundee defender Danny Strachan has rejoined Peterhead on loan.
The right back, who has signed a one-year extension with the Premiership club, will return to Balmoor for a second spell.
Former Aberdeen Academy player Strachan impressed in his short loan at the Blue Toon at the end of last season, playing four matches following his loan move in March.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe