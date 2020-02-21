Ryan Conroy hoping win is on the cards in vital League One week for Peterhead

Ryan Conroy has called on Peterhead to start a pivotal week in their season with a positive result.

Airdrieonians are tomorrow’s visitors to Balmoor, before ninth-placed Forfar travel north on Tuesday and the Blue Toon face bottom side Stranraer at Stair Park next Saturday.

With the Buchan outfit seventh in League One, but only two points above the relegation play-off spot, the next three fixtures could be key as Jim McInally’s men look to stay out of trouble.

Airdrie are one of three full-time sides in the division and sit third in the table.

Although midfielder Conroy expects a difficult encounter, he reckons the Blue Toon can begin a crucial run of matches with three points.

The 32-year-old said: “It would be good to start an important week with a good result.

“It’s at the point of the season where we need to get picking up wins.

“We feel we’re a better side than our position in the table suggests but we need to turn performances into wins.

“We’ve got three big games in a week and we want to start the run with a win.

“When we play against the full-time teams I don’t think we’re expected to get a result.

“But every time we’ve played against them I think we’ve given them a game.

“There’s not a big difference between the teams in the league and everybody beats everybody and we have boys that are good enough to play full-time.”

With the quality in the Peterhead squad, the players believe they should be higher up the table.

However, a number of narrow defeats in which good displays have gone unrewarded has cost the Blue Toon.

They’ve lost by a single goal on 10 occasions in the league this campaign, with last Saturday’s 1-0 reverse at East Fife the latest such defeat.

Conroy says that needs to change and the former Celtic, Dundee and Raith Rovers player added: “We know in the changing room that there are games where we’ve let ourselves down by giving away cheap goals. We want to prove we’re better than that, but we haven’t actually been playing that badly.

“Even the manager has said that he finds it hard to get annoyed with us at times because we’ve played well in games.

“But we need to start winning and show we should be higher up the table.”

Conroy joined Peterhead in August, after leaving Airdrieonians last summer as Diamonds boss Ian Murray altered his squad as they prepared to go full-time.

Conroy was disappointed with how his exit from New Broomfield was handled, after the club announced online he had been placed on the transfer list.

But he doesn’t hold a grudge and said: “I still speak to a couple of the boys that are there.

“It was a big changeover in the summer but I still know a couple of the guys.

“Every manager has got decisions to make with the players they want to keep.

“So I wasn’t annoyed about that, it was more the way they went about doing it.

“But that happens in football and I’ve experienced it before in my career so you just move on.”