Peterhead set to earn star bucks through new coffee shop at Balmoor

Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison hopes a coffee shop can help them brew up success.

A coffee shop opened at the Blue Toon’s Balmoor ground yesterday with Morrison hoping it can generate additional income, which in turn should aid Jim McInally’s bid to progress on the pitch.

Construction on the facility started in the summer and the Buchan outfit’s chief is pleased to see it open.

Morrison said: “It was gifted to the football club by our vice-chairman, Ian Grant. We’re thankful to him for that and without Ian the project wouldn’t have got off the ground.

“It’s open seven days a week and we’re hopeful it can generate some extra income for the club.

“It’s taken time for it to come to fruition, but it’s looking smart and we’re hopeful it will be a success.

“At the club the bar is always busy at weekends, but during the week it’s very quiet.

“So our hope is that the coffee shop picks up the slack through the week – that’s the thinking behind it.

“You’re always looking for new angles. Our patrons contribute greatly but you’re always looking for more money.

“The bigger the budget you can give the manager, in theory the better squad you can put on the pitch.”

The new development has allowed Peterhead to spruce up the main entrance at Balmoor and the club’s bar.

Morrison added: “We also wanted a new frontage to the football club. We felt the frontage was looking a bit tired and this has given the look at the front of the ground a whole new dimension.

“Beside the ground there is also a Jog Scotland running club and Peterhead Rugby Club so there are people who could use it.”

Manager McInally hopes the shop will be a success and knows if it is his budget could increase as a result.

He said: “It may seem like it doesn’t have a lot to do with football, but if it brings more revenue into the club then that’s a good thing.

“The directors at Peterhead are always willing to try new things to try to improve the club so they should be applauded for that.”