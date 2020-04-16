Clarity over cash in SPFL vote for Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison

Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison insists cash wasn’t king for clubs that voted to end the season.

After Dundee finally voted in favour of the SPFL’s resolution last night the Championship, League One and League Two campaigns have been declared over.

The proposal that was passed also gives the SPFL’s board the power to declare the Premiership season over.

The result of this term finishing means Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers have won the Championship, League One and League Two respectively.

The Blue Toon were sitting eighth in League One and will remain in the division.

Many felt clubs voted for the proposal because it would provide them with vital income as prize money can be distributed.

But Balmoor supremo Morrison insists that wasn’t the case and said: “Given how it played out I was surprised it went this way.

“I’m pleased because it means we have a bit of clarity now and we can start to make plans for how the new season should start, whenever that may be.

“It’s what we voted for and club chairmen were looking for clarity.

“There are lots of different issues such as players being out of contract before too long, and if we know the league is finished at least we can start

planning for next season whenever it begins.

“I’ve seen a lot mentioned about the pay-outs clubs will get – but actually the bulk of the payments have been made over the course of the season.

“Clubs are only receiving the final payment for the season and the amount we will receive won’t put us up or down because it’s not a substantial amount.

“For clubs like ourselves the money aspect was never a big part of the vote because you receive most of the money over the season.

“You’re only due the last payment. I know other clubs will get more money than that because of their positions.

“But speaking for ourselves the money we’ll receive is a drop in the ocean really because it’s just the final payment.

“At least we have clarity because the way the pandemic is going it doesn’t seem like there would be the time to complete this season without seriously impacting what happens with next season.

“Most of the clubs in League One and Two voted for clarity, not money, and to stop this wrangling going on which hasn’t shown Scottish football in a very good light, particularly with what’s going on in the wider world.”

Partick Thistle and Stranraer will be relegated as a result of the motion passing, although reconstruction may yet save the clubs at the bottom with Hearts chair Ann Budge and Hamilton chair Les Gray appointed to lead a reconstruction taskforce.

If clubs do get relegated Morrison has sympathy and added: “I can always sympathise with other teams, the unfortunate thing was that there was never going to be a solution that suited everyone – no matter what happened.

“I still sympathise with clubs that will be relegated and clubs that have missed out on a chance of promotion. Maybe things will change with this reconstruction talk and maybe Kelty and Brora can be involved.”