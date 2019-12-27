Child’s play has Rory McAllister roared up for Peterhead’s festive fixtures

Rory McAllister says Christmas with his kids has made sure he’s ready for Peterhead’s clash with Clyde tomorrow.

Over the festive period most of us like to overindulge in food and drink, but the Blue Toon captain insists there was no chance of that happening to him and affecting his display against the Bully Wee.

With Christmas time usually a busy period for footballers, they normally have to be careful to ensure the treats at this time of year don’t impact on their performances.

But McAllister says spending Christmas with wife Ashley and sons Noel and Rafe has ensured he’ll be ready to go against Clyde.

The 32-year-old striker said: “We’ve got two young kids so I didn’t have to watch what I was doing. I was chasing them around. There’s no chance of not looking after yourself at Christmas with them around.

“When I was younger I had to be a bit more careful, but not with the kids.

“On top of that we trained on Christmas Eve and we’re ready for this game.”

Clyde sit seventh in League 1, two points above Peterhead, and McAllister added: “It’s a big game and Clyde are back above us again and we don’t really want to be five points behind them – it’s important to get a result.

“But if we turn up and play well, we can beat them. We won 2-1 away from home against Clyde and it was a really good performance.

“More displays like that are what we’re looking for and if we can win it gives everyone at the club a bit of festive cheer.

“We’ve got to be confident and believe in ourselves because if we put in good performances we’ll get results.

“Clyde are a good side. They had a spell where they went off the boil. But they had a good result last week and every game is tough in this league.

“If we play well then we’ll give ourselves a good chance of winning.”

Peterhead have lost their last two games 2-1 away to Airdrieonians and at home to East Fife.

McAllister has been frustrated by those results when the Buchan outfit have played well and he’s also been disappointed to only score four goals this term, but he believes things will turn for him and Jim McInally’s side.

He said: “I thought we played well enough last week to get something out of the game.

“It was another hard luck story, but with the quality we have in the squad results will turn.

“As a team I think we have improved. We have played some good football, particularly in the last few months.

“I feel at times more of our good play needs to be in the last third because sometimes I haven’t seen as much of the ball and it’s frustrating.

“When it does click we’ll create more chances and score more goals as a team.

“Personally I’ve been frustrated with the number of goals I’ve scored.

“Sometimes I haven’t has as many chances in games and sometimes I haven’t taken them.”