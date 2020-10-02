Challenge Cup cancellation would make sense to Peterhead manager Jim McInally

Peterhead manager Jim McInally admits shelving this season’s Challenge Cup would be a sensible decision.

The SPFL have asked lower league clubs for their thoughts about trying to stage the 2020-21 tournament.

It is expected the competition will be postponed this afternoon.

With the fixture calendar already congested for lower league clubs because of delay in starting the new season and the Challenge Cup also without a sponsor following the expiry of a deal with Tunnocks, McInally believes it makes sense not hold it this term.

The Blue Toon boss, who guided his club to the final in 2016, said: “I think it makes sense because if there are no crowds and no sponsorship it would probably turn into a loss-making venture.

“I didn’t agree with comments I saw saying there wasn’t much appetite from the Premiership clubs to field their colt teams.

“Well to be frank it’s not really their competition and it shouldn’t come down to that.

“I think given the current climate it would a common sense decision and that’s our view as a club really.

“The other suggestion is that it might leave some dates vacant that could be used for playing games that have to be postponed.

“The calendar will be pretty tight anyway so it’s pretty sensible I think, even though it’s a competition that as a club we’ve enjoyed success in in the past.

“If things return to some normality next season then of course it would be good to stage the competition again, but this season it seems sensible not to play it.”