New Peterhead captain Scott Brown begins with victory

Scott Brown hopes to lead by example after starting his reign as Peterhead captain with a win.

The midfielder helped the Blue Toon beat Dumbarton 1-0 at Balmoor on Saturday in his first game as skipper after being given the armband following Rory McAllister’s move to Cove Rangers.

Brown, 25, said: “I’m delighted the gaffer has put a bit of faith in me to be captain.

“I was happy to start with a win on Saturday so it’s a 100% record so far.

“Was I surprised to get it? A wee bit, but the gaffer spoke to me and said he wanted me to have that responsibility.

“I know there are more experienced players in the dressing room, but I need to rise to that responsibility.

“I’m not going to be the loudest in the dressing room, but I’d like to think that on the pitch I’ll lead by example.”

Saturday’s win, secured courtesy Ben Armour’s 82nd minute winner, moves Peterhead six points clear of Forfar, who are in the relegation play-off spot.

Derek Lyle also missed a penalty for the Blue Toon and Brown added: “We ground it out well, the first half wasn’t pretty playing into the wind.

“But in the second half we came out and played really well and dominated the second half.

“We could have had another couple of goals, but we stuck at it and then Ben Armour came on and got the goal.

“We were all really happy for him and it’s unfortunate he pulled his hamstring, that’s football, but it was great he got the winner.

“After Derek misses the penalty, you think: ‘oh no here we go’.

“Then right after that they cleared one off the line, but we stuck with it.

“That was a game we might have lost a couple of years ago or earlier on this season.

“So it was good to get the three points and it’s important we start looking up the way and try to open the gap to the bottom two.”

In a lively opening, Joe McKee’s 20-yarder for the Sons was clawed away by home goalie Greg Fleming and, at the other end, Lyle headed Ryan Conroy’s free-kick from the right on to the left post.

Those chances in the first three minutes were the brightest moments of the first period, in which new signings Steven Boyd and Alan Cook made their Blue Toon debuts.

But after the break Peterhead dominated. Referee Steven Kirkland pointed to the spot just before the hour when Stuart Carswell hauled down Boyd, however, Lyle blazed over the bar from 12 yards.

Moments later Jamie Stevenson’s cross caused panic for Dumbarton with Ryan McGeever heading beyond goalie Conor Brennan, but Sam Wardrope hooked off the line.

Then on 64 minutes Jack Leitch collected Stevenson’s long throw-in but fired against the right post from 10 yards.

But with eight minutes left the Buchan side’s persistence paid off. Leitch’s shot from Paddy Boyle’s left-wing delivery was spilled by Brennan and sub ARMOUR gratefully tucked home the rebound.

The day then ended on a sour note for the striker as he tore a hamstring soon after.

Boss Jim McInally said: “I’m so pleased Ben scored the goal because it will do him a power of good.

“But then he went for a long ball he wasn’t going to win and that’s when his hamstring went. It was pleasing that we played well, but also that we did the dirty side of the game well.”