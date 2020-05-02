Peterhead’s Scott Brown urges players’ input on SPFL reform

Peterhead captain and PFA Scotland management committee member Scott Brown believes it is important players are consulted when it comes to league reconstruction.

An SPFL taskforce is discussing various reconstruction options with the potential for the league set-up to be rejigged for next season.

Earlier this week the PFA released the findings of a survey of 692 players and their thoughts on reconstruction.

Three-quarters of those surveyed supported reconstruction with 79% in favour of it happening for next term.

A number of suggestions have been made regarding a shake-up, but there are two prominent plans.

One appears to be to have no relegation this term and form a 14-team Premiership with three leagues of 10 below. This would result in Highland League and Lowland League champions Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts being promoted.

The other suggestion is to revert to three leagues of 14, which would see the bottom four teams in League One relegated to the bottom tier.

Two-fifths of players surveyed were in favour of the 14-10-10-10 proposal with the other 60% in favour of three tiers of 14.

Blue Toon skipper Brown said: “It’s good to hear what the players think because I think the players can often be forgotten when it comes to things like this.

“The PFA always want the players’ voice to be heard.

“OK, there’s the taskforce with however many clubs represented. But a lot of the people are only considering what it means for the club, which is understandable. It’s what they’re there to do. But it’s important the players are heard as well.

“In another line of work employers would be asking their employees what they thought if they were restructuring the workplace.

“So we don’t see why players shouldn’t be considered with something as big as this because this could affect the leagues and the players going forward.”

Another result of the player survey that Brown noted was 76% suggesting they would like to see permanent reconstruction rather than it being a temporary measure for one or two seasons.

The Buchan midfielder added: “I felt that was an interesting result and from speaking to other players at Peterhead and other clubs then most feel if it’s a temporary measure you’re punishing other clubs further down the line.

“For example if you have a 14-team Premiership which is then trimmed to 12 the team that finishes third bottom would be getting punished when they wouldn’t normally.

“Rather than bending the rules to suit some clubs the view seems to be let’s plough on and have the change for the foreseeable future.

“As players it can become repetitive playing the same clubs over and over.

“We were set to play Raith Rovers six times this season.

“It’s good playing clubs like Raith but it does become repetitive.

“I know it’s a different game each time with different results, but people are almost paying to watch the same movie time after time.

“The players are keen to see something different.

“It’s a big number who have shown their support for reconstruction so it makes a statement.”