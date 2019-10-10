Peterhead’s Brown isn’t feeling blue despite loss to Diamonds

Jason Brown believes if Peterhead maintain their standards they will pick up plenty of points in the second quarter of the season.

The Blue Toon ended the first quarter of their League One campaign with Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Airdrieonians at Balmoor.

It leaves the Buchan outfit with nine points from nine games.

The points return has been far from spectacular with a couple of results (3-2 defeat to Dumbarton and 4-3 loss to Montrose) frustrating Peterhead because potential points slipped away.

However, Brown is far from downbeat and believes if they show a similar standard of performance to last weekend’s loss to full-time Airdrie the Blue Toon will get their rewards in the second quarter.

The defender, 23, said: “I think we showed the standard we need to be at.

“They’re a good side, full-time and train every day.

“So for us to dominate 60% of the game was a positive.

“We’ll get our heads down and come back strongly in a couple of weeks.

“We probably should have had a few more points.

“We know there were a few points that got away from us.

“But we know if we keep playing like we did on Saturday we’ll win more games than we lose and pick up plenty of points now.”

Brown felt Peterhead were unfortunate to lose to Airdrie, with the decisive Diamonds goal coming from a contentious penalty awarded in the closing stages.

He added: “It was very frustrating because I think we played well against Airdrie.

“We dominated the game, we limited them to not many chances at all.

“Looking at both goals they were maybe a bit fortunate.

“The first was a deflected cross over to the back post which falls for somebody.

“And the second one was right in front of me and it’s not a penalty.

“So it’s very frustrating. But we feel we played well and we’ll keep working hard over the next couple of weeks to get results.”

Meanwhile, Peterhead manager Jim McInally hopes his team have learned some lessons on their return to League One.

The Blue Toon boss has been happy with what he’s seen in most outings because they have competed in almost every game.

McInally said: “Apart from Raith Rovers, where we got a hiding (4-0 defeat), the rest of the games we’ve done well in.

“We know what we’ve got to do and the teams we’re really competing with. The three full-time teams – I don’t think you can compete with them in the league.

“Hopefully we’ve learned lessons from it. We don’t get away with the same things we did last season. That’s something we need to be wary of.”