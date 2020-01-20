Scott Brown in frame to take armband at Peterhead

Peterhead manager Jim McInally is considering making Scott Brown his new captain.

The Blue Toon boss is deliberating over his new skipper following Rory McAllister’s departure for Cove Rangers last week.

Although he says there are plenty of contenders in his squad, McInally believes midfielder Brown may be the man to take the armband.

The 25-year-old joined the Buchan outfit in August 2016 following his release from St Johnstone.

Since then Brown has become an increasingly important player for Peterhead and started every game of last season’s title- winning League Two campaign.

This season he is the Blue Toon’s top scorer with seven goals.

McInally said: “There are plenty of candidates in the squad to be captain.

“But I think Scott Brown might be a good call in terms of giving him that extra responsibility and showing what we think of him.

“For some reason from time to time Scott always seems to need a wee boost, but Scott is a good candidate for captain.

“He leads by example in his performances. I saw it on Thursday in our friendly (4-0 win over Lowland League East Stirlingshire in Dundee).

“As soon as he went on the tempo increased and everything he does is at a good tempo.

“He’s a good type of boy, well liked and respected.

“For Scott and some of our other players, because they’ve had big dunts to their confidence in their careers, Scott always gives me the impression he’s waiting for the call to come that we don’t want him any more. I still can’t believe he’s playing part-time football, but that’s life.”

With no game at the weekend McInally was keen to keep his players’ sharpness up ahead of Dumbarton’s visit to Balmoor this weekend.

Gary Fraser returned from a rib problem, Paddy Boyle was back after stitches in his cheek, recent signing Andrew McCarthy got his first 90 minutes for the club and suspended midfielder Simon Ferry also played the whole game.

McInally added: “All the players we wanted to get minutes got them.

“Last week wasn’t a great week for us but we just get on with it and try to come back stronger.”