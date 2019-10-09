Boyle’s glass half full after Peterhead loss to Airdrieonians

Paddy Boyle believes Peterhead should take encouragement for the weeks ahead from outplaying a full-time team.

The Blue Toon are without a game this weekend, with their next League One business a week on Saturday, away to Falkirk.

Facing a big-spending, full-time Bairns outfit won’t be easy for the Buchan outfit. But Boyle believes the men from Balmoor can take heart from their 2-1 loss to Airdrieonians on Saturday.

The Diamonds operate a hybrid squad – some full-time and some part-time players. Despite that they were dominated by Peterhead at the weekend and claimed victory due to a questionable second-half penalty.

Although the Blue Toon lost, left-back Boyle saw the positives as Jim McInally’s men created a number of decent opportunities and were more solid defensively than they have been in recent weeks.

The 32-year-old former Ayr and Dumbarton player said: “I think we have to take the positives because we were more like what we should be on Saturday.

“There have been games this season where we have been deservedly beaten.

“That wasn’t the case on Saturday – we played a full-time team and we were better than them. But we still lost the game, which is frustrating.

“It was disappointing. We deserved to take something out of the game.

“We could have had a point – if not won it.

“So that was a bit of a blow to us, but at least the performance was good.

“Good performances have been missing at times this season so we need to take the positives and that was one.”

One aspect of Saturday’s game that Boyle could not be positive about was the performance of referee Gavin Ross.

The whistler seemed to infuriate both Peterhead and Airdrie with a number of his decisions over the 90 minutes.

But the one that hurt the Blue Toon most was the decision to award a penalty to the Lanarkshire side 14 minutes from time, when Calum Gallacher hit the deck under very little pressure from Jamie Stevenson.

Dale Carrick tucked away the spot-kick to win it for Airdrie but, unsurprisingly, Boyle had a different take on the big moment to ref Ross.

He added: “I don’t think it was a penalty.

“I think Jamie Stevenson went to win the ball.

“He then pulled out and managed to get a toe on the ball through the player’s legs.

“He didn’t seem to touch him and I didn’t know how the referee could see it because of the bodies that were in front of him.

“It wasn’t a penalty – or not in my opinion, anyway. It’s disappointing.”