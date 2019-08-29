Boyle knows Peterhead must keep up standards to earn League One points

Paddy Boyle says Peterhead need to keep their standards high after their first League One win of the season.

The Blue Toon beat Forfar 1-0 at Balmoor to claim their first three-point haul of the campaign in Scottish football’s third tier.

The Buchan outfit tackle Stranraer at Stair Park on Saturday. Defender Boyle, pictured, says they need to keep turning in top displays if the League Two champions are to add to the five points already amassed this term.

The 32-year-old said: “We were pleased to get that monkey off our back because we felt it should have come a week earlier against Dumbarton (3-2 loss after leading 2-0).

“There was pressure on us against Forfar and to get the win means we can look ahead full of confidence.

“I think if we can keep that standard up we’ll do well.

“The results on Saturday showed it’s a difficult league where anyone can beat anyone.

“You’ve got to be at it all the time.”

What pleased Boyle about the victory over Forfar – who finished second in League One last season – was the limited amount of chances the opponents had.

Jordan Kirkpatrick’s header wide from close range in the second half was the only clear-cut opportunity the stubborn Blue Toon defence allowed.

Former Ayr United player Boyle added: “It was a great result against a team that finished strongly last season and started strongly this season.

“It was a tough game and there was some pressure on us after losing at home to Dumbarton.

“Without it being flashy football, it was a good, solid performance from us over the 90 minutes. We saw it out quite comfortably.

“(The Jordan Kirkpatrick header) was maybe their moment, they should have scored and maybe that’s a lesson for us. Even if you switch off once, you can get punished.

“We dug in because after losing the way we did to Dumbarton it can play on your mind, but we didn’t let it affect us.”

Boyle believes there is plenty of proven quality in Peterhead’s squad. Scott Hooper, Jamie Stevenson and Derek Lyle are injured while Rory McAllister and Simon Ferry have been playing through the pain.

But even with those players out, Boyle insists Jim McInally’s men can deliver positive results.

He said: “There’s plenty of experience and plenty of quality. You don’t panic when you lose a game – you’re disappointed but you don’t panic.

“With injuries, we are maybe one or two players short so maybe more players will come in but if not we have the quality to do well regardless.”