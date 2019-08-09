Boss McInally wanting to see cutting edge

Peterhead boss Jim McInally wants to see more cutting edge from his side against East Fife despite being without two strikers.

Captain Rory McAllister is suspended and Aidan Smith is also unavailable for tomorrow’s trip to Bayview.

The Blue Toon started their League One campaign with a credible 0-0 draw against Falkirk.

Although they stifled the Bairns, McInally had hoped for more attacking threat and believes they will pose the Methil men more problems.

The Balmoor gaffer said: “It wouldn’t matter who we are playing we would still be looking to do better with the ball this week.

“After last week we feel we can do more with the ball. Sometimes when you’re working hard to stop the opposition you can forget you need to play yourself.

“I think that was part of it and we’ve got good players so we’ll try to do more.

“I felt Falkirk also struggled with the ball last week. We’re feeling good about ourselves so hopefully that shows.

“Derek Lyle is in tremendous nick and we have Ben Armour with us as well, so we’ll still have a threat without Rory and Aidan.

“Derek is a massive player for us tomorrow. He didn’t get much service last week, but his work rate was phenomenal.

“He was back defending and helping the team and that side of his game was always there.

“He felt last season he wasn’t fit enough to keep doing that , but this season he is.

“We’ll need him to get us up the park by holding up the ball.”

McInally has defender Scott Hooper back from an ankle injury for tomorrow’s game, but Willie Gibson is out with a calf problem.

He added: “East Fife are a good side who had a good campaign last season and they’ve kept that going getting through their Betfred Cup group.

“We just need to play well and if we do that we have a chance in any game.

“In League One we have less room for error because against better players you get away with less mistakes, so we need to be solid.

“It’s a game we need to get through as best we can because we are missing key players.

“It’s a bonus for them to know we’re without two of our strikers.

“We need to show the same intensity we’ve been showing in games and if we do that we’ll be OK.”