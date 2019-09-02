Boss McInally praises 10-man Peterhead’s character after win over Stranraer

Peterhead boss Jim McInally says they showed a lot of character to hold on for all three points in Stranraer.

The Blue Toon went in for the break 2-0 up, but had captain Rory McAllister sent off for swearing at the referee in a second period where they were pegged back to 2-1.

Victory means McInally’s team move up to fifth in the League One table, having also beaten Forfar Athletic 1-0 at Balmoor last Saturday.

The manager said: “It was a good win. If we don’t go down to 10 men we would’ve seen it out comfortable. But in the end we were hanging on a wee bit.

“In the first half, I thought we played some fantastic stuff and could’ve been further ahead than we were.

“In the second half, they were huffing and puffing a wee bit. They were pushing on and we were starting to pick them off.

“Then I felt the sending-off changed the game a wee bit.”

Both of Peterhead’s goals were scored by midfielder Scott Brown.

On 19 minutes he played a one-two with Jack Leitch before scoring left-footed from the edge of the Stranraer area.

His second came on 34 minutes, when he curled a cutback into the top corner past Dale Burgess.

In the second half, not only McAllister’s red card but an injury to Brown hit the visitors.

McInally thinks they showed “character” to overcome these speedbumps.

On McAllister’s ordering off, which came after the talismanic striker was unhappy not to be awarded a free-kick, McInally said: “I felt that was a harsh decision. He shouldn’t do that, but I hear a lot of players swearing at referees during games. By the letter of the law he doesn’t have any complaint.

“Bearing in mind we lost Scott Brown to injury just after half-time, there were a few things in the game went against us and we showed a lot of character to go on and win it.”

McInally felt there should’ve been action taken after Brown was hurt just after the interval.

He said: “He got a real hard kick on his shin. There’s a lot of bruising, but I don’t think there’s anything wrong in there like muscle damage or anything like that.

“I think he’ll be fine by the time the next game rolls around (at Raith Rovers on September 14).

“His goals were outstanding and he nearly had a hat-trick.

“He was the victim of a double tackle that injured him. I always think that’s worse than somebody swearing at you.

“Scott’s in a good place with himself, his confidence is so high and he knows how strong and quick he is. Obviously he strikes a great ball as well.”

While Brown is expected to be back for Stark’s Park, McAllister is now set to be suspended.

McInally should have another option up top by then with Derek Lyle returning, and was also pleased to get more minutes into Ben Armour, as well as recent additions David Ferguson – signed on Saturday – and Ryan Conroy.

He said: “Hopefully it’s no more than a one-game ban, because his (McAllister’s) first-half performance again was really strong.

“Even in the second half he was still a handful.

“We’ve not got a game next week and Derek Lyle will be fit enough in two weeks for a game, that’s for sure.

“He just wants to get a wee bit of training under his belt and he should be OK.

“But Ben Armour came on and did well. We got David Ferguson on as well and Ryan Conroy got a good part of the game.”