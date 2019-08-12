EXCLUSIVE: Boss McInally over moon to get Conroy into Peterhead

Peterhead boss Jim McInally was delighted to add Ryan Conroy to his squad after their 1-1 draw with East Fife.

Following their draw at Bayview the Blue Toon agreed a deal with experienced midfielder Conroy who will pen a deal with the Buchan outfit until the end of the season.

Conroy, 32, has turned out for Celtic, Partick Thistle, Dundee, Raith Rovers, Queen of the South and Airdrieonians as well as winning Scotland Under-21 caps.

Balmoor gaffer McInally said: “I’m delighted to sign Ryan. He’s got a lovely left foot and is a very good crosser of the ball.

“He can also double up as a left-back which is important because we haven’t really got anyone else as cover for Paddy Boyle.

“Ryan also brings good experience with him which is good to have in League One. He’s somebody I’ve known from a long time and know he will give us quality delivery at set pieces and composure on the ball.

“I’m glad to get him on board and it increases the competition for places in the team. We have been short of numbers but now we’ve got Rory McAllister free of suspension and Aidan Smith will be available again next week.”

On Saturday Derek Lyle fired Peterhead in front against East Fife on 35 minutes when he converted Paddy Boyle’s left-wing cross.

But Ryan Wallace levelled for the home side just before half-time and that was how it finished.

McInally was disappointed with the display from his side and added: “The performance was really poor, especially for a 25-minute spell in the second half. I made all three substitutions midway through the second half and they brought the game back to parity again.

“We didn’t compete well enough. We only committed six fouls and the reason for that is that we didn’t get close enough and compete with them.

“That’s not good enough, but their front two of Anton Dowds and Ryan Wallace are a real handful and caused us problems.

“From half-time until we made the three subs we got a real doing.

“Aaron Norris, Ross Willox and Scott Hooper gave us energy and made it more of a contest.

“We finished the game slightly stronger but it seemed like they were at the point they felt they wouldn’t score. They had that many shots from the edge of the box and loads of the ball, but couldn’t score.

“We struggled to deal with their two strikers and as good as we were without the ball last week against Falkirk we were as bad against East Fife.”

With McInally’s thoughts on the performance is it fair to say it was a point gained rather than two dropped?

“It’s 100% a point gained,” he said.

“And we were missing some important players. The first half was better, we had two or three chances to score goals.

“But in the second half for that spell we were poor, didn’t lay a glove on them and allowed them to play roundabout us. They’re a good side and a side that’s got a lot of confidence so we take the point and move on.

“One positive was the subs, it was good to get Scott Hooper back after injury and Ross Willox and Aaron Norris gave us lots of energy.”

Peterhead are still awaiting international clearance to sign goalie Lenny Wilson.