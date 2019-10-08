Boss McInally thankful for eight great years at Peterhead

Plenty has changed in Scottish football over the last eight years.

Top-flight Rangers, Hearts and Hibs have all spent time in the lower leagues before battling back to the Premiership.

Aberdeen have gone from languishing in the bottom half of the table to being consistent European qualifiers.

Further down, the pyramid play- off system has been introduced with Cove Rangers and Edinburgh gaining promotion to the SPFL.

And managerial changes have been near constant up and down the land – apart from at one club.

Yesterday marked eight years since Jim McInally became Peterhead boss.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for Scotland’s longest-serving manager with the Blue Toon winning League Two twice (2013-14 and 2018-19), suffering one relegation from League One (2016-17), as well as making it to a Challenge Cup final (2016).

And that’s not to mention notable victories against Rangers, Hearts and Dundee.

McInally said: “It’s amazing, really. If somebody told me at the time I would still be here eight years later I wouldn’t have believed it.

“I can go through it season to season so easily – every season has brought something different.

“There’s only one season I had any regrets about and that’s when we were relegated.

“It’s been really good when you take everything into account. We’ve won League Two twice, reached the Challenge Cup final, beat Rangers at Ibrox, beat Hearts, beat Dundee and played Celtic in the Scottish Cup.

“There have been a lot of good moments, a lot of good memories.

“One season haunts me and I’m determined the same won’t happen again this season.”

After a poor start to the 2011-12 season, Peterhead dispensed with manager John Sheran’s services.

McInally remembers being interested in the position once it became available after leaving East Stirlingshire in the summer of 2011.

He added: “I spoke to Paul Mathers (former Peterhead goalkeeper and assistant manager) at the time. He told me how good a job it was.

“I put in an application and was interviewed, but it was Paul who told me about how good a club it was and that’s where it came from.

“The next thing was I got a phone call from vice-chairman Ian Grant, who was in charge of the process to appoint a new manager.

“I met him in Dundee. We hit it off and I got the job.”

McInally is relishing this season’s challenge for Peterhead of trying to consolidate their position in League One. And the 55-year-old says he is proud to still be in the Balmoor dug-out.

He said: “The job is challenging in terms of the geography with players, and over the years it’s got harder.

“With Cove being in the SPFL it will get harder still. But it’s a challenge to embrace.

“I work for such good people, they’re so helpful the things they do for the players and the club.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the people that run the club and they should be so proud of themselves for the way they do it.

“It does make you proud that I’m at a club that has a wee bit of class about it.

“I spent long enough trying to change them!

“To not be so homely and welcoming and giving everyone that comes up a meal.

“But now I’m with them on it because it makes us a wee bit better as a club.”