Peterhead boss Jim McInally moves to reassure players

Peterhead manager Jim McInally has tried to reassure his players amid the football shutdown.

The game in Scotland has been suspended indefinitely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It appears it may be months rather than weeks before sport restarts.

For players it’s an uncertain time with questions about whether they will continue to receive their wages and what will happen when their contracts expire in the summer.

Blue Toon boss McInally has tried to reassure his charges. He said: “I’ve spoken to our players and we told them the club are working on it and think we will be OK.

“They will be wondering what’s going to happen.

“But we’ve tried to make sure they are all union (PFA Scotland) members because they could have some sort of insurance to help players.

“So it’s important that all our players are in the union and we think they are.”

McInally believes there needs to be some additional financial support for clubs when football is suspended.

The Buchan gaffer says sides at all levels of the game are under threat, but the SPFL and SFA have already said they don’t have reserves in place to support clubs.

McInally added: “If there is a suspension, say until September, then it could wipe out a lot of the clubs.

“There does need to be some sort of support, but where does it come from?

“Clubs at all levels are under threat.”