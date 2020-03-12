Boss Jim McInally Cook-ing up fresh ideas to secure Peterhead’s survival

Peterhead manager Jim McInally is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to steer his side clear of relegation danger.

And the Blue Toon boss believes converting Alan Cook to a striker could give them the edge in the League One run-in.

The Buchan outfit take on league leaders Raith Rovers at Balmoor on Saturday.

McInally’s men are sitting eighth in the table just two points clear of Forfar Athletic in the relegation play-off spot.

Last Saturday Peterhead played another of the title chasers in Falkirk and lost 3-0.

However, McInally was encouraged by the performance of January signing Cook – usually a left winger – as a striker.

With the Blue Toon trailing the Bairns 2-0 at half-time last weekend, McInally paired the 27-year-old alongside Derek Lyle in attack.

Cook, pictured right, got another chance through the middle in a bounce game against Junior club Dundee North End on Tuesday night and could feature there again in matches to come.

McInally said: “I will look at having Alan through the middle between now and the end of the season.

“He’s a big, strong battering ram of a boy with good pace.

“Every time he sees the goal he shoots and he hit the target three times on Saturday, which was positive.

“I gave him another go up there on Tuesday and the only thing we’re having to work on with him is that he’s not quite sure about some of the runs he should be making.”

With the attributes Cook has McInally admits he is slightly surprised he’s never played as a striker at previous clubs Stenhousemuir, Alloa, East Fife, Arbroath, Stirling Albion or Dumbarton.

Scotland’s longest serving manager added: “I suppose I am a wee bit surprised he hasn’t played there before.

“But then he’s been a good left winger and he’s done well wherever he’s been in that position.

“But this might just add another string to his bow, you never know.”

Having been involved in relegation battles in the past as a manager, McInally says he constantly questions the decisions he makes and tactics he deploys in a bid to get the best out of his team when every point matters.

He said: “Everything goes through your head as a manager in this situation whether it’s where you’re using certain players, what shape you use or other factors.

“Once we lost the first goal at Falkirk we changed to a 3-5-2 and we coped better against their two strikers.

“I do like playing 3-5-2 but sometimes you can be found out in the wide areas.

“But all sorts of things go through your head and you agonise over what’s best.

“That was an advantage of having a bounce game on Tuesday, to just try one or two things.”