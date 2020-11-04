Peterhead striker Derek Lyle unhappy with player treatment as SPFL protocols prevent showering after games

Peterhead’s Derek Lyle has hit out at the way players are being treated as a result of Covid-19 protocol.

As a result of regulations for a return to action, set out by the SFA and SPFL’s coronavirus Joint Response Group based on Scottish Government guidance, players outwith the Premiership are being prevented from showering after training and matches.

Blue Toon striker Lyle finds it hard to understand and says it feels like players have been forgotten about with the way they are being treated.

The 39-year-old said: “I think what needs to be looked at sharpish is after training and games players not being allowed showers.

“I don’t know why. We’ve been told how important hygiene and the need to be clean is, but then we’re being told you can train or play for 90 minutes and you’re not allowed a shower and have to travel home.

“To me that seems worse than getting a shower and being clean and from the players’ perspective it’s an absolute shambles.

“I think players have been forgotten about and I don’t understand the logic of it.

“I think this side of it is a shambles. I understand it’s difficult times but normally you go to training, get a shower and go home and you’re fine.

“Now training in the cold, in the rain and travelling straight home afterwards it’s uncomfortable, you’re not clean and you wake up the next day and feel a bit fluey as a result.

“I don’t see how it’s beneficial but those are the rules we’ve got to abide by, although hopefully things might change soon.”

Lyle admits this season has been unlike any other in his 20-year career because of Covid-19 and says the return of supporters to stadiums is another issue that needs to be addressed as clubs struggle on with little income playing behind closed doors.

The former Queen of the South, Hamilton, Morton and Dundee attacker added: “To go through what we are in isn’t particularly enjoyable and it’s not the football you remember.

“People say you have to get on with it and we are, but I feel for the people who are just coming through in football.

“I’m lucky I’ve had my career but I feel for the young players just coming through and it’s hard with no crowds and it’s very hard for clubs as well.

“How do they expect clubs to survive any length of time? Bigger clubs will be losing millions and the smaller clubs will be losing a lot at their level as they try to get through the season.

“It’s sad with no fans, that’s the most important thing in football. We don’t get massive crowds but they still make a big difference at games.

“It’s very sad and I know everyone has to be cautious and do their bit, but I think we could be doing more than what we are in football, we’re standing still just now.

“I see shops shutting down roundabout me every other day and people’s livelihoods are disappearing.

“It’s the same in every business including football, hopefully we don’t lose any clubs but how are things going to improve?”