Peterhead’s Dunlop ‘still has plenty to offer team’ after wait for chance

Mick Dunlop says he still has lots to offer Peterhead this season.

The 37-year-old defender hasn’t started a Blue Toon game since September, his last appearance being as a sub in early October.

However, Dunlop is poised to return to the starting line-up when the Buchan outfit entertain Falkirk at Balmoor tomorrow.

The former Stenhousemuir, Dumbarton and Albion Rovers player has waited patiently for a chance and hopes to make the most of it if selected by manager Jim McInally.

He said: “It’s been disappointing not playing in the last few months but I’ve got nothing to complain about, really.

“I had a niggle with my back so I had to rest up for a couple of weeks and, to be fair to Jason Brown and Scott Hooper, the two of them did really well.

“If boys are doing well then you can’t complain, you’ve just got to be patient and wait for your opportunity.

“It’s up to the manager, what he’s planning to do, but I’m ready and available if I get the chance to play and I’ll take it from there.

“I still feel I’ve got plenty to offer the team and the club and if I didn’t feel that I wouldn’t be here.

“As you get a bit older you have to change your game a little bit. But I’ve got a bit of experience and still feel like I’ve got plenty to offer.

“But it’s the manager who picks the team and, as a player, you do what you’re told.”

Full-time Falkirk boast strikers such as Declan McManus, David McMillan and Connor Sammon who have experience at a higher level. But Dunlop is relishing facing them.

He added: “Falkirk have some of the best forward players in the league and that’s what last year was all about. We’ve got the opportunity now to test ourselves against better players.

“I’ve always looked forward to that challenge. You try to equip yourself as best you can to face these players and Saturday will be no different, if I’m selected.”

The Bairns sit third in League One, three points behind table-toppers Raith Rovers. They drew 0-0 with Peterhead at Balmoor on the first day of the season and Dunlop is encouraged by that result.

He said: “They were favourites for the title at the start of the season and nothing has changed in that respect.

“The pressure is on them to win every single game, but generally we’ve got a good home record.

“It’s a while ago now, but we’ve got to look at the first game of the season and take confidence from that.

“We got a good point that day, we defended well and they didn’t have many chances.

“Away from home it was different and they won the game comfortably (4-0). But I don’t think many teams look forward to playing us at home.”

Meanwhile, Peterhead hope to complete the signing of midfielder Andrew McCarthy from Queen of the South.