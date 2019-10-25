Conroy predicting Peterhead will find winning formula

Ryan Conroy reckons both he and Peterhead will improve in the coming weeks.

The Blue Toon face Dumbarton in League One tomorrow having failed to win in their previous five games.

It’s been a frustrating run for the Buchan outfit which has seen them drop to ninth in the table.

But Conroy is confident with the quality in Jim McInally’s squad their form will pick up in the weeks ahead.

The experienced midfielder, 32, said: “The last few weeks have definitely been disappointing for us.

“But you find in this league a lot of teams can go through a wee spell where they don’t get the results they want.

“We know we’ve got a good enough squad that we should be doing better than what we have been recently.

“It’s still early in the season, but we know we need to start picking up points and hopefully we can start doing that on Saturday.

“There’s no panic or anything like that in the dressing room.

“The boys know what we’ve got to do.

“If you can go on a good run in this league and win two or three games you can end up near the play-offs.

“So we’re focused on this game and if we can win hopefully we can kick on from it.”

Conroy expects a stiff test against the Sons at the Rock tomorrow.

Jim Duffy’s side are fourth in League One with 14 points. Dumbarton also claimed their first win of the league season against Peterhead in August, coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Balmoor.

Conroy added: “I think it will be a pretty difficult game for us.

“They’ve picked up from the start of the season and we know it’s always a hard place to go.

“I’ve played there a fair few times in my career and it’s never easy.

“So we’re expecting a hard game but hopefully we can get a win.”

Conroy believes Peterhead will improve and the former Celtic, Dundee, Raith Rovers and Airdrieonians player also thinks his best form is still to come.

He joined the Blue Toon in August as a free agent having not had a pre-season.

As a result his early appearances for the Buchan outfit were as a sub, but he has now started Peterhead’s last two games and believes he is fully match sharp now and ready to contribute more.

Conroy said: “It’s been good to play and I’ve been trying to get match sharpness over the last few weeks.

“I’ve been getting sharper with each game, but it has been hard to get up to speed.

“I’ve been happy to be playing and I’m hoping to try to keep my place as long as I can.

“But there are good players in this squad and other boys to come back so it will keep me on my toes.

“I hadn’t really played games since the end of last season and then missed pre-season.

“The only way you can get sharper is playing games.”

Peterhead boss McInally is without influential midfielder Simon Ferry for tomorrow’s game due to a groin problem.

However, everyone else in his squad is available for selection.