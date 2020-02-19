Peterhead’s Jim McInally wants points not plaudits for good football

Peterhead boss Jim McInally insists it is points not plaudits they need during the run-in.

The Blue Toon are gearing up for a key run of fixtures as they bid to avoid League One relegation.

The Buchan outfit sit seventh in the table, but only two points above Forfar in the relegation play-off place.

On Saturday Airdrieonians visit Balmoor before the Loons travel north on Tuesday and then Peterhead tackle bottom side Stranraer at Stair Park.

McInally wants his side to be more ruthless in the final 12 games of the campaign, having lost on 10 occasions this term by just a single goal.

He said: “Single goal defeats are the worst because generally you’ve been in these games.

“And in many of these defeats we’ve lost because of individual errors which have been so costly and there’s no doubt a lot of these games should have been draws.

“We know we’re not far away, but we need to be more ruthless.

“I feel sometimes a lot of people are quick to say ‘they’re a good team’ but being a nice team doesn’t win us anything.

“We need to be more ruthless – we don’t want plaudits, we want points – while people praise us I do feel that teams think they can get at us.”

Another area McInally is keen to improve is Peterhead’s away form, having lost nine and won just two of their 12 fixtures away from Balmoor.

Scotland’s longest-serving manager added: “That is a record that does frustrate me, particularly because last season we did well away from home.

“It would be more frustrating if we didn’t have a good home record.

“In this league the key for most teams is trying to have a good home record and I think we’ve got that (five wins and three draws from 12 games).

“It is important for us to improve away from home because if we don’t it puts more pressure on home games.

“It’s not even just the lack of wins, but we should have had a lot more draws away from home.

“We’ve lost a lot of games by just a single goal and that needs to be rectified because there has been too many of them.

“Generally for most teams in the league if you have decent home form it can see you through.

“We need that to be the case as well and try to keep the bit of momentum going at home and then see what we can do away from home.”