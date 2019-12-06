Brown thinks Peterhead’s talent will propel them up League One as midfielder Ferry returns

Scott Brown believes Peterhead’s quality will shine through and propel them up the League One table – and he hopes that journey starts tomorrow.

The eighth-placed Blue Toon welcome bottom-of-the-table Stranraer to Balmoor.

Victory for the Buchan outfit would see them move nine points clear of the automatic relegation place.

Midfielder Brown believes Peterhead can push up the league and challenge for a promotion play-off spot this term, but knows results need to improve for that to happen.

The 25-year-old said: “The gaffer has said over the last four or five weeks that we’ve played very well with the ball.

“But we haven’t got the results we want, so we might need to get back to winning ugly.

“It’s a results-driven business. We probably weren’t the best footballing team in League Two last season, but we were the best at getting results and we won the league.

“That’s what we need to do again because it’s results that will get us up the table.

“Nine points would be a good advantage to have over Stranraer at this stage of the season.

“But we’re still looking up the table. We’re trying to get clear of the relegation zone, but we’re more focused on looking at moving up the table.

“If we can go on a run of four, five or six games unbeaten, the league is so tight you can move up quickly.

“We need to make that happen and hopefully it starts tomorrow.

“We have the quality to go on a good run. At home this season we’ve beaten Raith Rovers and drawn with Falkirk, so we’ve shown what we can do.

“It’s getting the consistency to put a run together, but with the squad we have we shouldn’t be near the relegation zone.

“We’re probably letting ourselves down being in eighth. But it’s a long season and hopefully the quality will shine through.”

Brown returned to Jim McInally’s side for last Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Forfar at Station Park.

He missed the 1-0 Scottish Cup loss to Raith Rovers seven days prior because of a hamstring issue.

Defeat to Forfar, who are ninth in the table, allowed the Loons to move within two points of Peterhead.

Brown believes the Blue Toon need to be more clinical in both boxes if they are return to winning ways.

The former St Johnstone man added: “Losing last week was disappointing because it allowed Forfar to gain ground on us and we lost ground on the teams above us.

“We know Stranraer will come up and be similar and fight for their lives because they’ll have us in their sights.

“We’ve picked up from the start of the season. We had a run where we lost four of five games in a row.

“We have picked up from then, but we can play better.

“Against Forfar we were nowhere near as good as we were against Raith and we need to make sure we stop conceding silly goals and start taking our chances.

“We haven’t been as clinical as we would have liked this season and it’s shown in some results.”

Meanwhile, Simon Ferry has declared himself fit for tomorrow’s clash with Stranraer after manager Jim McInally had been preparing to be without him.

Ferry struggled through training earlier this week and McInally, who rested him for last Saturday’s game against Forfar on the artificial pitch at Station Park, was expecting to be without him.

But the 31-year-old has declared himself fit and McInally said: “Simon was only really able to train at half pace earlier this week, so I’d more or less ruled him out.

“But I’ve had a chat with him and he’s said he doesn’t want to be treated as somebody that needs protected and that he wants to play in every game. So I’ve agreed to that.

“I only rested him from time to time for his own benefit, but he feels he is in condition that he doesn’t need protected.

“So he’s declared himself fit for tomorrow and he’ll play.”

Midfielder Ryan Conroy is a doubt with an ankle problem, while centre-back Jason Brown is set to return to the side after missing the Forfar game through suspension. McInally hopes his side can move nine clear of Stranraer and added: “It would be a good advantage to have, but because we’re only 15 games in, I’m not too hung up on it as there’s a long way to go.

“But it would be great if we can open up a nine point gap. We need to take our chances – we can’t keep having more efforts on goal than the other team and not score.”